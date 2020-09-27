Clay Cook previously told PEOPLE that his daughter on the way would "be the first girl in the Cook family line since the 1930s"

Zac Brown Band's Clay Cook and Wife Welcome Daughter Cecilia Ellen: 'We Could Not Feel More Proud'

Clay Cook's little girl has arrived!

The Zac Brown Band member, 42, and his wife Brooke welcomed their third child and first baby girl together on Friday, Sept. 25, his rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

Daughter Cecilia "Ceci" Ellen Cook was born in Newnan, Georgia, weighing 7 lbs., 11 oz., and measured 21 inches long. Ceci's first name is in honor of the patron saint of music while her middle name is after Brooke's grandmother.

"We could not feel more proud to introduce our daughter, Cecilia Ellen," the couple tell PEOPLE. "We have always hoped for the opportunity to raise a strong girl alongside her two sweet brothers. The fact that she came to us during this year is a blessing not lost on us."

Baby girl — born on National Daughters Day — rounds out the new family of five alongside Cook, Brooke and their two sons: Theron "Teddie" Maine, 2, and Charles "Charlie" Robert, 3½.

Image zoom Clay Cook's newborn daughter Ceci Faryl Seabaugh/Farylann Photography

A rep for Cook confirmed the pregnancy exclusively to PEOPLE in March, sharing that their daughter was due in the fall. "I couldn't be happier to announce that my wife and I are expecting our third child and our very first baby girl!" said the then-dad-to-be. "This will be the first girl in the Cook family line since the 1930s."

"The Man Who Loves You the Most" singer's entire brood joined in on a sweet photo session to announce their impending family member, all sitting on a bed with two bunches of heart-shaped balloons behind them to reveal the baby's sex.

The group held up pink cake pops in celebration, while other images showed pink confetti scattered all around the soon-to-be family of five.

"Our whole family, and especially her big brothers, cannot wait to meet her," Cook told PEOPLE of his little one on the way. "I can't say how much it means, especially during this time in the world, that we can share our joy and blessing with everyone."

Brooke's mom threw her "some virtual showers" amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic over the summer to celebrate her granddaughter on the way. Brooke was also the guest of honor at a surprise baby shower in early September, "complete with in-home massages," she shared on Instagram alongside photos from the bash.

"I really can't express how amazing it is during these times to have a village who makes you feel so loved and supported. To have a shower during your pregnancy feels like an important milestone that is expected, but to have women in your life find a way to navigate the craziness of the world right now to make you feel loved and special with your third baby is just beyond," she wrote.