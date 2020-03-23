Baby Girl on the Way for Zac Brown Band's Clay Cook, Wife Brooke: 'Cannot Wait to Meet Her'

Image zoom Clay Cook and his family Jolie Loren

A dose of sugar and spice is about to hit Clay Cook‘s house!

The Zac Brown Band musician and his wife Brooke are expecting their third child and first daughter together this fall, a rep for Cook confirms exclusively to PEOPLE.

“I couldn’t be happier to announce that my wife and I are expecting our third child and our very first baby girl!” says the dad-to-be, 41. “Fun fact: This will be the first girl in the Cook family line since the 1930s.”

The couple’s daughter will make the family one of five, alongside Cook, Brooke and their two sons Theron “Teddie” Maine, 19 months, and Charles “Charlie” Robert, 3.

The “Chicken Fried” singer’s entire brood joined in on a sweet photo session to announce their impending family member, all sitting on a bed with two large bunches of heart-shaped balloons behind them to reveal the baby’s sex.

The group held up pink cake pops in celebration, while other images showed pink confetti scattered all around the soon-to-be family of five.

“Our whole family, and especially her big brothers, cannot wait to meet her,” Cook tells PEOPLE of his little one on the way. “I can’t say how much it means, especially during this time in the world, that we can share our joy and blessing with everyone.”

Cook and his wife tied the knot on Oct. 25, 2014, at Brooke’s childhood home in New Hampshire, going on to welcome Charlie in November 2016 and Teddie in August 2018.

“5 years ago today we gathered our closest friends and family in the barn at my childhood home and vowed to start a life together,” Brooke captioned a post this past October that showed professionally shot videos from their wedding day. “I truly believe that if it’s the right one, the wedding day is just the start of best parts.”

“Watching this video with our sweet Ted this morning as he exclaimed, ‘Dada! Mama!’ showed me how much love our love has created,” she continued. “I’m so thankful to be doing life with you, @theclaycook … it just keeps getting better and better. ❤️👰🏻🤵🏻👦🏻👶🏼🐶🐶🐺”