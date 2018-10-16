Blessed Be the Fruit! The Handmaid's Tale Star Yvonne Strahovski Welcomes First Child, a Son

Yvonne Strahovski is a mom!

The Handmaid’s Tale actress announced on Instagram Monday that she and husband Tim Loden welcomed their first child, a son.

“My heart has melted into a billion pieces a thousand times already,” the new mom captioned her black and white mother-son photo. “We have been blessed with the greatest joy of our lives, our baby boy. Welcome to the world Peanut, your parents love you beyond measure and you are already my little dream boat. My heart has been stolen!”

At the 2018 Emmy Awards on Sept. 17, the Australian star accidentally revealed that the couple was expecting a baby boy.

“Just gonna hold him in there and hope for the best,” Strahovski told E!’s Giuliana Rancic with a laugh of her rapidly approaching due date, while they also confirmed their baby’s sex: “Now we have [announced it]. So it’s out!”

Strahovski was nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series for her role as Serena Joy Waterford on the Hulu drama.

Yvonne Strahovski and husband Tim Loden Frazer Harrison/Getty

In May, the actress announced that she and Loden, whom she married over summer 2017, were expecting their first child together.

“I am very excited to finally be able to share my special news — I’m going to be a Mama!” Strahovski wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her baby bump. “So very exciting to watch & feel this little Peanut growing every day!”