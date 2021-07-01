Yvonne Strahovski Reveals She's Expecting Baby No. 2 with Red Carpet Baby Bump Debut

Handmaids Tale actress Yvonne Strahovski revealed her pregnancy on Wednesday at the Los Angeles red carpet premiere of her new film, The Tomorrow War

Yvonne Strahovski is expecting — again!

On Wednesday, the Handmaids Tale actress, 38, revealed she is pregnant with her second child, debuting her baby bump on the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of The Tomorrow War.

Strahovski, who stars in the military science fiction film opposite Chris Pratt, sported a full-length white turtleneck gown that hugged her bump. She paired the dress with a chunky gold bangle and diamond earrings.

This will be the second child for Strahovski and her husband, Tim Loden. The couple are also parents to son William, whom they welcomed in October 2018.

Strahovski announced her first pregnancy, not on a red carpet but on Instagram back in May 2018.

"I am very excited to finally be able to share my special news — I'm going to be a Mama!" she wrote alongside a photo of her baby bump. "So very exciting to watch & feel this little Peanut growing every day!"

She's since used the social media platform to gush about her son.

"My heart has melted into a billion pieces a thousand times already," Strahovski captioned a black-and-white mother-son photo after his birth. "We have been blessed with the greatest joy of our lives, our baby boy. Welcome to the world Peanut, your parents love you beyond measure and you are already my little dream boat. My heart has been stolen!"

Earlier this month, Strahovski spoke to PEOPLE about filming The Tomorrow War.

The Australian actress plays scientist/military leader Romeo Command, part of a team of time travelers from 2051 who recruit civilians (like Pratt's high school teacher Dan Forester) to help fight a ferocious alien race trying to wipe out humanity 30 years in the future.

"We did do a lot [of stunts]," Strahovski said, of shooting the action thriller. "I remember being very impressed when Chris did a one-handed slide down a rope coming out of the helicopter, while shooting your semi-automatic. That was super badass."

Chris Pratt and Yvonne Strahovski in The Tomorrow War

Pratt, who also serves as the film's executive producer, was pretty impressed by Stahovski's skills too. In fact, he told PEOPLE he knew she was perfect for the intense, stunt-heavy role almost from the moment she stepped on set.

"On Yvonne's maybe second day [filming], she had to climb to the top of this 200 or 300-foot tall power plant in Atlanta and essentially do a catwalk," Pratt, 41, recalled. "You're on a wire suspended on a rig, but if you fall, you're actually going to mess yourself up because you're going to be careening off a beam before they catch you. And she did it seamlessly!

"I had been practicing this thing all day," he continued. "I had absolute vertigo. I was freaking out. You could tell that for a brief moment she was nervous and she just zipped it all up, got super tough and nailed it right away. It was pretty impressive."

"Zipped it up including the poop in my pants," joked Strahovski.