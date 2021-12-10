Yvonne Strahovski and Husband Tim Loden Welcome Second Baby: 'An Angel Joined Our World'

Yvonne Strahovski's second baby has arrived.

The Handmaid's Tale star, 39, and husband Tim Loden welcomed the newest addition to their family earlier this week, she announced on Instagram Thursday. The pair are also parents to 3-year-old son William.

"An angel joined our world this past week ❤️," Strahovski wrote. "Welcome to the family my love ❤️ I love you so very much ❤️ #mamaoftwo #❤️."

Strahovski revealed that she was expecting on June 30, debuting her baby bump on the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of her action movie The Tomorrow War, which she costars in alongside Chris Pratt. "I'm having a boy," she told Entertainment Tonight at the event.

Yvonne Strahovski Yvonne Strahovski attends premiere of The Tomorrow War on June 30, 2021, in Los Angeles | Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Back in July 2019, Strahovski told Glamour U.K. about returning to work to film Hulu's Handmaid's Tale after giving birth to her first baby back in October 2018. She said her husband brought their baby to the set of the drama, in which Strahovski plays the villainous Serena Joy.

"It was definitely one of the hardest and most challenging moments ever in my entire career. Coming back to work with a newborn and all the sleep deprivation that comes with that, plus I was breastfeeding," she recalled at the time.

"... I was running in between set and my trailer, breastfeeding on demand and doing scene work. It was crazy being all 'miserable Serena' and then coming in and having so much joy looking at my baby, and then going back into the scene and then coming back again and breastfeeding and being happy," added Strahovski.

The star also opened up about the emotional side of returning to work.

"I think there's pros and cons to both ends of it. I was devastated to begin with, if I'm honest. It was like a ticking time bomb, knowing that I was going to go back to work and that I was going to have to part with my baby for the hours that I would be on set filming," she said. "Even knowing my husband was there with him, I was still dreading being apart. Emotionally, I just didn't want to let go and be away."

"But in hindsight looking back on it, I think that because I knew I was going back to work, I appreciated every single little moment that I had with him — including the breakdowns in the middle of the night, where I was just so tired that I was crying and nothing else was happening at the moment, except you're just devastated that you're tired," said the Emmy nominee.