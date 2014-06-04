3 Recipes from Yummy Spoonfuls Your Tot Will Love

Image zoom

When you’re a working mom on the go, it’s hard enough making meals for your kids every night, let alone ones that are nutritious and organic.

That’s why a lot of them — including Tia Mowry-Hardrict and Tamera Mowry-Housley — are turning to Yummy Spoonfuls, a line of 100 percent USDA certified organic baby food.

“It’s pure, fresh and delicious!” says Mowry-Hardrict, who ordered regularly for her now 2-year-old son, Cree, when he was younger.

“I knew exactly what was in it and most importantly, my son loved it — especially the butternut squash recipe!”

The company’s mini meals, which are made without artificial additives, pesticides or other unwanted extras, are easily accessible to busy moms. You can either buy them online or in your local grocery stores.

But we decided to track down Atlanta-based CEO Agatha Achindu to see if she could share a few healthy recipes that Moms & Babies readers could make right at home.

Check them out below:

Potatoes & Leeks (perfect for babies 4-9 months)

Good source of fiber, folate, manganese, vitamin A, C, K.

• 2 cups organic potato (peeled and cut into small cubes)

• 1 cup water or home made unsalted vegetable stock

• 2 tablespoon organic extra virgin cold pressed olive oil

• 1 organic leek (open and washed well, use white stalk only) chopped.

• ½ cup organic frozen peas (check label to make sure there is no salt added and also that it is made in the USA)

Add olive oil to pan, add leeks and sauté for about 5 minutes while stirring. Add potato and water (or stock) and cover. Cook for about 9 minutes, add the frozen peas and continue cooking for about 6 more minutes or until they are all soft. Puree to the right consistency for your baby. For a creamy texture, use a food mill and for a mushy texture use a food processor.

Delectable Quinoa & Chicken (perfect for babies 9-12 months)

Good source of protein from both the chicken & quinoa, beta-carotene, iron and folate

· ½ cup organic quinoa

· 1 cup water or home made unsalted chicken stock

· 2 tablespoon organic extra virgin cold pressed olive oil

· ¼ cup organic leeks (open and washed use white stalk only) chopped

· ¼ cup organic carrot (peeled, washed, diced)

· ¼ cup organic parsnip (peeled, washed, diced)

· 2oz organic boneless chicken breast (washed, diced)

Add olive oil to pan, add leeks and chicken, sauté for about 5 minutes. While stirring, add carrot and parsnip, stir for a minute. Add water (or stock) and cover. Bring to a boil, add quinoa and cook for about 15 or until quinoa is nice and fluffy (like rice) and there is no extra water in the pan. Cool food in a shallow pan in a cooler/freezer and puree to the right consistency for your baby.

Zucchini Couscous (perfect for babies 12+ months)

I cup zucchini , chopped (I medium size)

½ cup tomatoes, skinned, deseeded and chopped (2 roma tomatoes)

2 tbsp butter

½ cup water

2 tbsp freshly grated parmigiano cheese

I cup water

3 tbps wholegrain couscous

Warm butter in a pot, add chopped tomatoes and let it sauté until tender (about 4 minutes) add zucchini, stir, let simmer for a few minute, add water, cover bring to boil, add couscous, mix, add cheese, mix-up, cover pot, turn off stove and let sit covered for 20 minutes.. Serve warm.