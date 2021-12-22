YouTuber Nash Grier and Fiancée Taylor Giavasis Expecting Second Baby

The couple got engaged in March 2019, and share son Malakai, 2

By Vanessa Etienne December 22, 2021 08:51 AM
Credit: Nash Grier Instagram

YouTube star Nash Grier is expanding his family.

On Tuesday, the former Vine personality, 23, announced on social media that he and his fiancée Taylor Giavasis are expecting their second child together. Grier shared four photos of the couple playing on the beach at sunset with their 2-year-old son Malakai.

"Our little family is getting bigger😭🎉," he wrote on Instagram. "Baby #2 is on the way! Can't believe Malakai is gonna be a big brother 🥺"

Grier and Giavasis also shared joint Instagram posts from the mom-to-be's maternity shoot. Giavasis, 24, posed outside in a sheer blue outfit as she cradled her growing baby bump.

On her Instagram Story, she later revealed during a Q & A that she believes she's about 10 weeks along and hopes to have a home birth when the time comes — similar to her first pregnancy.

Giavasis also shared a TikTok video Tuesday of the moment she told two of her friends that she was expecting, using a gag scratch-off lottery ticket that read, "We're having a baby."

The announcement of baby No. 2 was met with a lot of celebratory comments. Model April Love Geary wrote, "OH BABY," before adding, "I CANT WAIT TO SEE BABY NUMBER 2!!!! 😍"

Ashley Graham, who is also pregnant, commented, "omgggggg yay!!!!! congrats 😍."

Giavasis' mother, Nikki, then wrote, "So happy I can finally tell everyone and be openly proud about my second grandbaby! I love you guys!!! @g1avasis @nashgrier So excited for this chapter and @malakaigiavasisgrier will be the best big brother! 😍😍

Grier and Giavasis got engaged in March 2019 before welcoming their first child, son Malakai, the following September.

