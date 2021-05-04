YouTuber Brothers Vlad and Niki Debut 'Epic' New Toys That Capture Their 'Sense of Adventure'
"The kids think of our boys as buddies and our boys think of them as friends," Vlad and Niki's mom Victoria tells PEOPLE
Let playtime begin!
YouTubers Vlad and Nicki, who reach more than 66 million viewers on their English channel, debuted their very own official toys this month, featuring collaborations with ZURU Toys and Playmates Toys.
The Russian-American brothers (who launched their presence in 2018, posting videos across 16 channels that are translated into 18 languages) tell PEOPLE about their excitement to share the toys with fans around the globe.
"Wow, our new toy collection is awesome! We created epic toys for our friends to play with," says Vlad, 8, as Niki, 5½, adds, "Our new toys are so cool!"
Among the offerings are the Microphone Morpher ($20), Magic Watches ($18), Dune Buggy Racer with Racing Vlad ($15), Firetruck with Firefighter Niki ($15), various 3-inch figurines ($9 each) and the Vlad & Niki Crazy Rocketship Playset ($40).
There's also Vlad & Niki Superhero Surprise ($30), which provides a complete unboxing experience that allows kids to bring a comic book story to life — complete with a mask and cape, dinosaur or robot figures, a slime egg, stickers and more surprises.
"Each toy is designed to encompass Vlad and Niki's sense of adventure, creativity, discovery and imagination," says dad Sergey, who also shares 1-year-old son Christian with wife Victoria.
"Parents are always telling us how their kids enjoy playing along with Vlad and Niki while watching their YouTube videos," says Victoria. "The kids think of our boys as buddies and our boys think of them as friends. It is a genuine connection that transcends the screen."
Back in October, Victoria discussed her family's YouTube popularity, telling PEOPLE that they never expected for their fun-time activities to take off and become an internet sensation. The mom said at the time that she and her husband are "happy to support our boys and join them in their interest."
"What started out as a fun activity became our family's hobby. Vlad & Niki is a perfect blend for us as a family: We get to participate in activities together, creating new interesting adventures for our 'on-camera' play," she said. "It is fantastic that we get to play while pretending to play with our boys, filming our favorite things to do while hitting that emotional connection with our fans watching."
