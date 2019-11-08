YouTubers Who Sold Everything to Live in an RV Reveal Pregnancy After Infertility Struggles

YouTubers Phil and Alex Congelliere, who have documented their heartbreaking infertility journey on the streaming platform for years, are expecting!

Alex found out she is pregnant in a YouTube video posted in late September. In the sweet clip, she films herself taking a pregnancy test and finding out the result as she cries happily. Later, the pair posted another video showing Phil’s reaction when Alex surprised him with the news.

“I’m pregnant, I’m actually pregnant, holy smokes,” the mom-to-be says in the video, through tears, celebrating a successful embryo transfer on their latest round of in vitro fertilization (IVF).

“After seven years of infertility, we never imagined we’d get to experience this!” the couple tell PEOPLE. “Every moment of this pregnancy has been a blessing and brought us immense joy, but it is not lost on us that there are so many in our infertility community who still long for their miracle after their seasons of loss.”

“They are not forgotten, and always in our prayers,” they add.

According to the description of Phil and Alex’s YouTube channel, they have undergone various infertility surgeries and treatments and multiple rounds of IVF over their seven-year marriage, as well as severe male factor infertility and stage 4 endometriosis.

Alex got pregnant for the first time on their third embryo transfer, but had a miscarriage during the eleventh week.

After years of struggles with infertility, they decided to look into another option. The couple now share two daughters they welcomed via adoption: Callie Jo, 3, and Kinsley Grace, 4.

Earlier this year, the spouses also decided to sell most of their belongings and move their family of four into an RV, which they have been driving across the country in support of their nonprofit, Love Multiplies. Alex’s pregnancy came as they were traveling in the RV.

“We did it!! I don’t know how … but we did it,” Alex wrote in an Instagram caption after the move in June. “We moved out of our house and have moved into our RV!!! And we all feel like THIS. Exhausted isn’t a strong enough word but life is amazing, it’s bliss, it’s incredible (with a little stress somewhere in the middle). We can NOT wait to bring you guys along on this adventure. And it all starts NOW!”

The couple will continue to document Alex’s pregnancy on their YouTube channel as they traverse the country with their two daughters.

“Our RV might not have everything put away, we might not have set plans on where we are going, we might still have a ton of things going on … but our quality time with each other has been unmatched,” Alex said on Instagram. “And I’m loving every second.”