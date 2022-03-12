The happy news comes after Rebecca Zamolo announced in February 2021 that she had suffered a miscarriage at 9 weeks

YouTuber Rebecca Zamolo Welcomes First Baby, Daughter Zadie Hope: 'We Could Not Be Happier'

Rebecca Zamolo's little girl has arrived!

The YouTuber, 39, welcomed her first baby, a daughter named Zadie Hope Zamolo, with husband Matt Slays, on Wednesday, Feb. 23, she announced with a birth video on YouTube.`

Baby Zadie (who already has her own Instagram!) was born in Los Angeles, weighing 6 lbs., 11 oz. and measuring 20 inches at birth.

"We finally have our rainbow baby, and we could not be happier! It has been a long journey and we are so thankful for our family, friends, fans and doctors for their love and support along the way," the couple, whose book The Game Master: Mansion Mystery hit shelves earlier this month, tells PEOPLE exclusively.

Adds Zamalo, "Being a mother has always been a dream for me. Zadie is our world and a dream come true."

As for how the mom of one chose her daughter's moniker, Zamolo says, "I love the letter Z and the name Sadie, so combining the two just made sense."

The happy news comes after she revealed back in February 2021 that she had suffered a miscarriage at 9 weeks. Months later, in August, she announced her pregnancy after a taxing IVF process, surgery, and her third implantation.

"A rainbow baby is a baby born to parents following a miscarriage because it's like a rainbow after a storm. We are overjoyed to finally be able to say that our rainbow baby is on the way," Zamolo and Slays, who wed in May 2014, told PEOPLE exclusively at the time.

"It's been a long journey filled with a rollercoaster of emotions, but it all feels worth it now," the couple added. "We can't wait to meet our little rainbow bundle of joy. We are forever indebted to our family, friends, fans and doctors for their unwavering love and support during this journey. Thank you all."

In November, Zamolo announced she was expecting a baby girl alongside photos from her gender reveal on Instagram.

"IT'S A GIRL!! 😭…It still doesn't feel real 💕," she wrote. "For those who don't know, with my IVF journey we had already tried 3 girl eggs and this was our last one. We decided to put our final girl egg in along with a boy even though we knew the chances of having a girl were slim."