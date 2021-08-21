YouTuber Rebecca Zamolo Reveals She's Pregnant After 'Long' IVF Journey: 'All Feels Worth It Now'

"We are overjoyed to finally be able to say that our rainbow baby is on the way," Rebecca Zamolo and husband Matt Slays tell PEOPLE

Rebecca Zamolo has happy news to share on her road to becoming a mom.

After revealing back in February that she had suffered a miscarriage at 9 weeks, the YouTuber, 36, announced Saturday that she is pregnant, expecting a baby with husband Matt Slays. This comes after a taxing IVF process, surgery, and her third implantation.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Zamolo gets candid about her emotional journey in a new video on her channel, sharing the moment she learned the happy news.

"A rainbow baby is a baby born to parents following a miscarriage, because it's like a rainbow after a storm. We are overjoyed to finally be able to say that our rainbow baby is on the way," Zamolo and Slays, who wed in May 2014, tell PEOPLE exclusively.

"It's been a long journey filled with a rollercoaster of emotions, but it all feels worth it now," the couple adds. "We can't wait to meet our little rainbow bundle of joy. We are forever indebted to our family, friends, fans and doctors for their unwavering love and support during this journey. Thank you all."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Rebecca Zamolo Rebecca Zamolo and Matt Slays | Credit: @kellansworld

In her video back in February, Zamolo — who, four years ago, underwent surgery to have her colon removed, a life-saving procedure that, in turn, makes it harder for her to conceive — explained why she felt it important to share her entire journey to feel less alone. The highs and the lows.

"What I did do this time is I documented how I was feeling and I was sharing every week of my journey with you guys on my Instagram Story. The scariest thing for me about sharing my journey is that I knew there was a chance it wouldn't be a happy ending," she says in her new video. "I still wanted to document this because I know so many people who go through this."

"I wanted to show what this journey actually was, you know?" adds Zamolo. "There's so many steps. It's just a rollercoaster."

At week 9 this time around, Zamolo recalls feeling "nervous" that she would experience a miscarriage again since she experienced symptoms like cramps and sudden weight gain at the time. She says the appointment was "one of the scariest" she's had, but turned out to be positive news.