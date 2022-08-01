The couple got engaged in March 2019, and share 2½-year-old son Malakai

YouTuber Nash Grier and Fiancée Taylor Giavasis Welcome Baby No. 2 in Home Birth: 'Magical'

YouTube star Nash Grier is officially a father of two!

The 24-year-old former Vine personality and fiancée Taylor Giavasis, 24, welcomed their second baby together, daughter Noa Giavasis-Grier, on Wednesday, July 27, the couple announced on Instagram.

Sharing photos from the home birth, Giavasis revealed baby Noa was born after just three hours of labor. "I am sure I will have more to say at a later time but for now all I can say is birth is wild and yet all things magical," she captioned the photos, going on to thank her midwife, mother and doula.

The couple also opted for a home birth for son Malakai, 2½.

"Most importantly, thank you to my life partner for making this child with me, for physically holding me up while I brought her into the world, and for promptly throwing out the rug I s--- and bled all over."

The proud dad also shared some photos from the same set. "'Noa Giavasis-Grier' 7/27/2022," he captioned the shots.

The couple revealed they were expecting their second child together on Instagram in December. Grier shared four photos of the couple playing on the beach at sunset with their toddler.

YouTuber Nash Grier and Fiancée Taylor Giavasis Welcome Their Second Baby Credit: Shoots & Giggles Photography

"Our little family is getting bigger😭🎉," he wrote on Instagram. "Baby #2 is on the way! Can't believe Malakai is gonna be a big brother 🥺"

Grier and Giavasis also shared joint Instagram posts from a maternity shoot. Giavasis, 24, posed outside in a sheer blue outfit as she cradled her growing baby bump.

The announcement of baby No. 2 was met with a lot of celebratory comments. Model April Love Geary wrote, "OH BABY," before adding, "I CANT WAIT TO SEE BABY NUMBER 2!!!! 😍"

Ashley Graham, who was also pregnant at the time, commented, "omgggggg yay!!!!! congrats 😍."

Giavasis' mother, Nikki, then wrote, "So happy I can finally tell everyone and be openly proud about my second grandbaby! I love you guys!!! @g1avasis @nashgrier So excited for this chapter and @malakaigiavasisgrier will be the best big brother! 😍😍