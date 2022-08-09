YouTuber Mallory Ervin Breastfeeds Daughter Sunday, 6 Weeks, While Shopping at Gucci: 'Mom Life'

YouTuber Mallory Ervin is a multitasking mama.

On Monday, the Living Fully: Dare to Step Into Your Most Vibrant Life author and podcaster, 36, shared a photo from a recent shopping trip at Nashville's Gucci store where she had to stop and breastfeed daughter Sunday Blaise, 6 weeks.

"You ever breastfed in the @gucci store? Me neither. #momlife," the former Miss Kentucky jokes in the photo's caption, which showed she was in the middle of trying on shoes

Ervin and husband Kyle DiMeola, 36, share daughter Sunday and sons Shepherd, 3, and Ford, 4. The couple tied the knot in 2017.

Ervin first announced her pregnancy on Instagram in January, where she posed laughing and holding her bump while wearing a bikini in Vail, Colorado.

"Anotha one 🤰🏼. #june2022 #🌈baby," she captioned the shot.

After revealing her pregnancy news, Ervin revealed to fans that their rainbow baby came after experiencing four miscarriages between welcoming Shepherd and Sunday.

"I was pretty far. It really shook me to where I felt like I couldn't let any outside opinions come in, because I really had to buckle down and figure out, 'What is going on? And what can I control?' " Mallory explained on the That Sounds Fun podcast with Annie F. Downs. "Which was my diet. I totally changed my diet. I was pre-diabetic but then I found out I had a blood clotting disorder. So once we figure that out, then this pregnancy has been totally fine. Thank goodness for modern medicine, and then figuring things out."

Ervin also shared how difficult it was being such a public figure and carrying this secret with her. "When I announced this baby, that was the first time that I shared with people about ... these losses. So the in-between for me was a little bit different because I share every single thing that happens in my life. But this time I kept it private," she explained.

"I don't think it's good or bad but ... it was right for me."

After coming in the fourth runner-up in Miss America 2010, Ervin competed in her first season of The Amazing Race alongside her dad, Gary Ervin. The two competed again the following season, and Mallory returned for a third season, competing with Mark Jackson.

Earlier this year, Ervin revealed that in the time after her fame started to fade, she found herself struggling with addiction. After years of taking medication prescribed to her, she entered treatment.

Part of her new life included reconnecting with her now-husband and re-evaluating her friendships. It was in doing this that she developed her close friendship with former Olympian Shawn Johnson East, who met Ervin years earlier as a judge in Miss America 2010. Johnson East encouraged Ervin to step back into the spotlight, first as a blogger and now as a YouTuber with her husband and family.