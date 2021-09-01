YouTuber Jessica Ballinger Welcomes Sixth Baby, Son Theodore: '100% Happy Family'

Jessica Ballinger and husband Christopher Ballinger have five additional children ranging in ages 1 to 13

The Ballinger family just got bigger!

YouTube star Jessica Ballinger and her husband Christopher Ballinger welcomed their sixth baby together, son Theodore "Teddy" Ballinger, on Saturday, Aug. 28, the couple announced on Instagram Wednesday.

Baby Teddy arrived at 6:55 p.m., weighing 8 lbs., 13 oz., and measuring 21.5 inches at birth.

"100% happy family 💗," Jessica writes alongside photos of her newborn son.

Christopher, who is the brother of famed comedian Colleen Ballinger (a.k.a. Miranda Sings), posted additional pictures on his Instagram, writing, "Welcome to the world, Teddy! I love you so much!"

"HE IS SO PERFECT AND TINY AND CUTE AND OH MY GOODNESS I WANT TO CUDDLE HIM RIGHT NOWWWWW," Colleen sweetly replied in the comments.

Added Jessica, "SO MUCH ADORABLE WONDERFUL SWEETNESS PERFECTION 🧸💕🥰"

jessica ballinger Credit: jesica ballinger/instagram

Jessica and Christopher are also parents to sons Luke, 1, Duncan, 4 and Jacob, 11, plus daughters Parker, 8, and Bailey, 13.

Teddy isn't the only new addition to the Ballinger family: Colleen is also pregnant and announced in July that she has twins on the way.

The 34-year-old is expecting a baby boy ad girl, she announced in a video shared on her YouTube Channel, which showed herself and husband Erik Stocklin — with whom she already shares 2-year-old son Flynn Timothy — visiting a clinic for an ultrasound.