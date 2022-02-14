YouTube Star Brittani Boren Leach Expecting Baby with Husband Jeff: 'Our Family Is Growing'

Brittani Boren Leach is already mom to sons Carter, Cooper, Cash, Cole and late son Crew, who died at 3 months in December 2019

Brittani Boren Leach is adding to her family!

On Monday, the YouTube star shared some happy Valentine's Day news on Instagram, announcing that she and her husband, Jeff, are expecting another baby together.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the photo, Leach poses with a number of heart-shaped balloons while cradling her baby bump. Jeff stands beside her smiling while holding up an ultrasound photo of their baby on the way.

"Roses are red, and love is sweet.... SURPRISE 🎉 our family is growing by one heart, and two feet! 👶🏻 ❤️Happy Valentine's Day!!! ❤️" she captioned the post.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Leach is already mom to sons Carter, Cooper, Cash, and Cole. She and her husband welcomed Cole back in November 2020, 10 months after the couple lost their 3-month-old son Crew, who died December 2019 after he was found unresponsive while napping on Christmas Day.

In September, Leach documented her family's emotional celebration in honor of what would've been Crew's 2nd birthday, which included a visit to his tombstone and a dinosaur-themed birthday cake.

"Happy 2nd Birthday to our sweet Crew, I know it's nothing compared to Heaven, but I did my best to give you the best earthly birthday I know how 💙 I miss you so much it hurts," Leach wrote alongside a series of photos taken at the gravesite.

"Right before this picture was taken , I lit two candles, one of them being a number 2 birthday candle, the other a regular candle. It had been lit for awhile so I asked Jeff to blow out the #2 candle so it didn't all melt away," she explained at the time. "Immediately as I said that, it blew out by itself, and the other candle stayed lit. Jeff said, 'looks like he wanted to blow out his own candle.' 😭🤍🦖 I'm thankful for those little God winks to get me through the day."