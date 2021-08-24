YouTube Mega Star Like Nastya, 7, Launches First-Ever Toy Line and NFT Collection

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Nastya's toy line for kids will be available in the U.S. and U.K. at retailers including Target, Amazon, Walmart.com and Claire's starting this fall

Calling all Like Nastya fans!

On Tuesday, the 7-year-old YouTube mega star, who boasts more than 220 million subscribers on the video platform, announced the launch of her first-ever toy line, designed by Jazwares, and an NFT collection, PEOPLE can exclusively share.

Targeted to girls ages 4 to 6, the toy line features Nastya's Fancy Princess Surprise Doll, an 8-inch Nastya look-alike doll that includes 50 unique surprises such as outfits, wear-and-share accessories, and more, according to a press release.

The line also includes additional 8-inch Nastya themed dolls such as Sleepy Time, Princess and Rock Star, 12 distinctive 3-inch Collectible Figures, a Nastya Bedroom Playset, plush toys and headbands.

The toys, ranging in price from $4.99 to $39.99, will be available in the U.S. and U.K. at retailers including Target, Amazon, Walmart.com and Claire's beginning this fall. The line will be released worldwide in different drops through spring 2022.

Nastya Fancy Princess Surprise Doll Credit: Courtesy of Jaxwares

"Based on Nastya's unbelievable success as a young content creator and role-model, imaginative play is the focus in our toy line so we are bringing to life and extending Nastya's colorful adventures and positive messages," said Laura Zebersky, president of Jazwares.

Eyal Baumel, CEO of Yoola and Nastya's manager, added: "Millions of kids and families around the world embrace Nastya as a friend and role model, and we are excited to expand Nastya's universe into the physical world with the new toy line, and in the metaverse with our unique NFT program."