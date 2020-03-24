YouTuber Phil Congelliere Is 'Broken' Over Daughter on the Way's Congenital Heart Defect Diagnosis

Image zoom Phil Congelliere/Instagram

Phil Congelliere is opening up about how he and wife Alex are holding up one week after learning of their unborn baby’s devastating heart diagnosis.

In an emotional vlog post, shared last week, the YouTubers revealed that their daughter on the way has been diagnosed with the same congenital heart defect Phil had as a baby.

Phil shared more details about the diagnosis in a candid Instagram post on Tuesday that featured a sweet photo of him with Alex and their daughters Callie Jo, 3, and Kinsley Grace, 4.

“It’s been a while since I’ve shared my heart with you,” Phil began the caption. “Sadly, I’ve shared my actual heart with our daughter to be. In 10 weeks or so, she will be born with my same congenital heart defect, AVSD.”

“I’ve been broken about it for a few weeks,” he continued. “I was shocked and heartbroken…pun intended. 💔 I’ve been having a difficult time processing this. The odds of this happening are unknown, yet, while it feels like a 1 in a million chance, it also feels like it was meant to be.”

The YouTube star vowed that he and his family “can and will get through this.”

“I’m so thankful for the last year of adventures in our RV,” Phil shared. “It might be a long while before we take another trip together. So, for the time being, I’ll look back at pictures and videos of the adventures we were blessed to have as we stay positive, remain hopeful, and prepare for a new normal of life with a NICU Baby.”

Phil concluded his heartfelt post with a quote from the bible: “I will see the goodness of the Lord in the land of the living. Wait for the Lord; be strong and take heart and wait for the Lord.”

Image zoom Phil and Alex Congelliere

In the couple’s vlog post from last week, Phil said in the video he was “incredibly disappointed” at the discovery, at one point breaking down into tears, telling Alex, “I’m sorry.”

“It’s gut-wrenching,” Phil said after learning the news. “It’s exactly what I had, and we thought all genetic screening and everything had ruled this out. It didn’t.”

He added at the time, “It does feel like our journey has been filled with things that have tested us and challenged us, and it feels like it’s gonna be almost impossible here.”

The couple have documented their emotional infertility journey on YouTube for years, sharing with subscribers the moment Alex found out she was pregnant in a video in September. Later, they posted another video showing Phil’s reaction when Alex surprised him with the news.

“After seven years of infertility, we never imagined we’d get to experience this!” the couple told PEOPLE in November. “Every moment of this pregnancy has been a blessing and brought us immense joy, but it is not lost on us that there are so many in our infertility community who still long for their miracle after their seasons of loss.”

They added: “They are not forgotten, and always in our prayers.”