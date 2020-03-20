YouTubers Phil and Alex Reveal Daughter on the Way Has Congenital Heart Defect: 'I'm So Sorry'

Phil and Alex Congelliere are opening up about their “worst fear” regarding their unborn baby’s health.

On Wednesday, the YouTubers posted a new vlog that documented a hospital visit, during which the revelation the parents had been hoping wasn’t true was confirmed: Their baby on the way has the same congenital heart defect as Phil.

In the emotional video, Phil says he is “incredibly disappointed” at the discovery, at one point breaking down into tears, telling Alex, “I’m sorry.”

“It’s gut-wrenching,” the dad says after learning the news. “It’s exactly what I had, and we thought all genetic screening and everything had ruled this out. It didn’t. It does feel like our journey has been filled with things that have tested us and challenged us, and it feels like it’s gonna be almost impossible here.”

He adds: “[I’m] heartbroken that this little girl is gonna have to go through what I went through. … If we had any fear, this was it.”

On Instagram, Alex posted a photo of herself from the day of their doctor visit, calling it “one of the absolute worst days of our lives.”

“Two weeks ago we went in for our fetal ECHO and our worst nightmare became a reality,” she wrote in the caption on Wednesday. “I want to thank you all ahead of time for your love and support as we navigate one of the hardest things our family has ever faced.”

The couple have documented their emotional infertility journey on YouTube for years, sharing with subscribers the moment she found out she was pregnant in a video in September. Later, they posted another video showing Phil’s reaction when Alex surprised him with the news.

Phil and Alex share two daughters, whom they welcomed via adoption: Callie Jo, 3, and Kinsley Grace, 4.

“After seven years of infertility, we never imagined we’d get to experience this!” the couple told PEOPLE in November. “Every moment of this pregnancy has been a blessing and brought us immense joy, but it is not lost on us that there are so many in our infertility community who still long for their miracle after their seasons of loss.”

They added: “They are not forgotten, and always in our prayers.”

Last year, the spouses decided to sell most of their belongings and move their family into an RV, which they have been driving across the country in support of their nonprofit, Love Multiplies. Alex’s pregnancy came as they were traveling in the mobile home.

“We did it!! I don’t know how … but we did it,” Alex wrote in an Instagram caption after the move in June. “We moved out of our house and have moved into our RV!!! And we all feel like THIS. Exhausted isn’t a strong enough word but life is amazing, it’s bliss, it’s incredible (with a little stress somewhere in the middle).”

She added, “We can NOT wait to bring you guys along on this adventure. And it all starts NOW!”