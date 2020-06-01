YouTubers Phil and Alex Congelliere Welcome a Daughter After Years of Infertility: 'What a Miracle'

The baby girl is the couple's third child together, joining daughters Callie Jo, 3, and Kinsley Grace, 5

Make that three!

YouTubers Phil and Alex Congelliere have officially welcomed their third daughter together. The couple shared the joyous news with their followers on Instagram, calling their baby girl's birth a "miracle."

"She is HERE 😭🙌🏼!" Alex wrote, telling fans that their daughter was born on Sunday, May 31, at 5:37 a.m., weighing 7 lbs., 14 oz.

"She is doing amazing! We can't even begin to thank each and every one of you for your love, support and prayers. We can't wait to share with you every miraculous detail," the mother of three added alongside a photo of her newborn daughter.

"Until then, we are spending our day visiting her, talking to the NICU team, trying to finally get some rest, pumping, and eating. How has 12 hours flown by so fast? I still can't believe she is here and she is our daughter," Alex wrote. "Just wow. What a miracle."

Phil shared a photo of the couple in the NICU with their new daughter, writing, "We are all smiles and all tears. We are drained, yet filled with faith for her future. Together, all of our prayers stormed heaven and this morning."

He then praised his wife for giving birth "to a stunner and our third little miracle."

"Alex is a total warrior and I'll say it for the 1 millionth time, she is my hero. She's a tender momma with a warriors heart," he wrote. "I can't wait to tell you more about my daughter, what we learned through the last 8 years of #infertility, the worship session that took place in the room during Alex's epidural, her delivery story, how the girls are reacting, how this birth was prophesied over 6 years ago, and how we can pray for baby girl going forward."

Just weeks before welcoming their newborn, the couple opened up in an emotional vlog about finding out that their baby on the way has the same congenital heart defect as Phil.

In the video, Phil says he is "incredibly disappointed" at the discovery, at one point breaking down into tears, telling Alex, "I'm sorry."

"It's gut-wrenching,” the dad says after learning the news. "It's exactly what I had, and we thought all genetic screening and everything had ruled this out. It didn't. It does feel like our journey has been filled with things that have tested us and challenged us, and it feels like it's gonna be almost impossible here."

He later shared more details about the diagnosis in a candid Instagram post that featured a sweet photo of him with Alex and their daughters Callie Jo, 3, and Kinsley Grace, 5, vowing that he and his family "can and will get through this."

"I'm so thankful for the last year of adventures in our RV," shared Phil, who, along with Alex, famously sold most of their belongings to travel the country with their daughters in an RV.