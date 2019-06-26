It's a Boy! YouTuber Myka Stauffer Welcomes Son Onyx Trey: 'Absolute Pure Happiness'

And baby makes seven!

YouTuber and lifestyle influencer Myka Stauffer welcomed her fifth child, a baby boy, with husband James on Monday, June 24, her rep confirms to PEOPLE.

Son Onyx Trey Stauffer weighed 6 lbs., 11 oz.

“From the moment you were conceived till the day you were born, you surprised us Onyx. The emotions that overwhelmed us when we first heard your cry and held you in our arms is nothing but absolute pure happiness,” Stauffer, 33, tells PEOPLE in a message to her son.

Adds the new mom of five, “We love you Onyx Trey Stauffer, welcome to this crazy and beautiful world. We promise to give the best the world has to offer and love you like never before.”

Onyx joins older brothers Radley, 3, and Huxley, 4, plus sisters Jaka, 5, and Nakova, 7.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Image zoom Myka Stauffer and son Onyx James Stauffer

Image zoom Myka Stauffer's son Onyx James Stauffer

Image zoom Myka Stauffer's son Onyx James Stauffer

RELATED: Pregnant YouTuber Myka Stauffer Reveals Sex of Baby on the Way with the Help of Her Four Kids

Stauffer previously revealed to fans that her baby boy’s arrival was imminent in a YouTube video that explained she was having steady contractions on and off.

In the clip, the then-mom-to-be struggled with contractions as the family went shopping at Target, and the couple predicted their son would be born on Father’s Day.

“I want him to come out. I hate being in limbo,” she said in the video, which was posted on June 17 — one day after the holiday. “I’ve noticed I’m a very impatient person.”

Image zoom Myka Stauffer's son Onyx James Stauffer

Image zoom The Stauffer family Molly Watson Photography

Stauffer also noted that she was more uncomfortable wrapping up this pregnancy than she was in any of her previous pregnancies.

The couple revealed exclusively to PEOPLE in February that they were expecting a baby boy.

“We were not 100 percent confident we wanted to find out,” Stauffer told PEOPLE at the time. “We were at an early ultrasound and the tech said she knew the gender right away. So [I had her] tell me and not my husband, so I could surprise him privately.”

She added that the reveal shocked her, as she was “positive” she was having a little girl and had already purchased accessories and clothes for a daughter.

“My oldest daughter was slightly upset at first. She really wanted a baby sister,” Stauffer said of Nakova, whom she calls Kova.

The couple had their son’s name chosen back in February, and teased that Axel, Alden, Rafferty and Bridger were at the top of their list.