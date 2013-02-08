Sneak Peek! See Young Versace's 2013 Fall/Winter Collection

From fringed leather frocks to graphic print tops and bottoms, the brand's fall/winter kids collection is full of rock-inspired ensembles that will make your little ones look like they're ready for the runway.

Courtesy Young Versace

Get ready Kingston and Zuma Rossdale! Young Versace is taking rock and roll to a whole new level — and Gwen Stefani‘s boys would be the perfect models.

For their fall/winter 2013 collection, the iconic brand is bringing an edgy punk rocker vibe to their pint-size fashions.

Girls can expect themed, runway-ready ensembles including fringed leather frocks and leggings right out of the wild west, bright puffer parkas and furry boots for your mini mountaineer and sleek military-inspired coats complete with metal accents for your fierce little fashionista.

Channeling cool street styles, the boys offerings include graphic tops and bottoms featuring the finger peace sign, as well as dark wash denim paired with iridescent button downs and blazers that promise to make your tot a star on the playground.



For baby, you’ll find cozy playsuits, two-pieces and sleep bags adorned with the traditional chain print.

So who do we expect to see wearing pieces from the collection? Our bets are on Kaia Gerber (who was the 2012 face of Young Versace), Jennifer Lopez‘s twins Max and Emme, and the entire Beckham brood!