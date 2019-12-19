Younes Bendjima Gives Kourtney Kardashian's Son Reign a Birthday Present: 'Lil Prince'

Kourtney Kardashian‘s son just got a special gift from her ex.

Not only did Younes Bendjima recently join his ex at Disneyland in Anaheim, California for her son’s fifth birthday, but he appeared to have gotten Reign Disick a very stylish present in celebration of the major milestone as well.

In a photo shared on the 26-year-old model’s Instagram Stories, little Reign can be seen sitting on the floor with an opened box, excitedly holding up a pair of black sneakers.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY LIL PRINCE,” Bendjima captioned the sweet photo.

Image zoom Reign Disick Younes Bendjima/Instagram

RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian Says Son Mason, 10, Already Has a Skincare Routine: ‘He Loves to Do It’

The former boxer and Kardashian, 40, were spotted at the Happiest Place on Earth on Tuesday in video obtained by TMZ. The outing came just a few weeks after the former couple spent some time together during Art Basel in Miami.

Kardashian and Bendjima have not publicly addressed a potential reconciliation, but a source told PEOPLE earlier this month that the two appeared close during a night out in Miami. (A rep for Kardashian did not return PEOPLE’s request for comment at the time.)

According to the insider, they were both at the opening of Maggio Cipriani’s new nightlife concept Socialista Miami on Dec. 3 and slipped out the back door together.

“They were on the couch together, pretty intimate in a corner,” the source said. “They did not want people taking photos of them.”

The following night, Kardashian and Bendjima partied at LIV in Miami Beach. A source told PEOPLE they kept a low profile at the club and did their best to remain out of clear sight, though they were “dancing together and looked flirty.”

Image zoom Younes Bendjima and Kourtney Kardashian

RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian‘s Ex Younes Bendjima Leaves Flirty Comment on KUWTK Star’s Instagram Photo

Kardashian and Bendjima called it quits in August 2018, over a year after they went public with their relationship. Bendjima was Kardashian’s first longterm boyfriend after her nine-year relationship with Scott Disick ended in 2015.

In the wake of her breakup with Bendjima, an insider at the time told PEOPLE that the relationship drove a wedge between Kardashian and her family.

“Kourtney was always so private and closed off when it came to Younes,” the source said. “That really distanced herself from her sisters.”

After the split, Kardashian was briefly linked to model Luka Sabbat, though the romance fizzled out. Nevertheless, she has remained at least somewhat friendly with Bendjima and Sabbat, 22, as both attended her 40th birthday party in April.

In September, Kardashian and Bendjima were photographed holding hands while out in Los Angeles, though a source told PEOPLE then that it was “more of a friend situation.”

“She isn’t happy about being photographed with him, though,” the insider said. “She has been trying to just keep it private.”

Kardashian’s desire for more privacy in her personal life became a source of conflict among her sisters on the most recent season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. During the season finale, the mom of three grappled with her future the long-running reality series, confessing she may have reached her limit.

Image zoom Younes Bendjima, Reign Disick, Kourtney Kardashian Stephane Cardinale/Getty Images; Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram; Jeff Schear/Getty Images

RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian Runs Into Ex Younes Bendjima While Grabbing Coffee in L.A.

“What I’m saying is I’m getting to the point where I’m not happy. Everyone has their breaking point,” she said. “Life is short. It’s not all about filming this show.”

She had previously revealed that she would be taking a step back from the show to focus on her children with Disick — sons Reign and Mason, 10, and daughter Penelope, 7.

“I just decided to spend more time as a mom and put more of my energy there,” she said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight last month, adding, “But I’m not saying goodbye.”