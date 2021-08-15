Jennifer Vazquez asked ex-husband Josh Rappahahn to be a sperm donor, and her wife Chantel Vazquez gave birth to daughter Camila in April

You, Me & My Ex Stars Jennifer and Chantel Welcome Baby Camila After Ex-Husband Donates Sperm

This blended family loves their new addition!

On TLC's You, Me & My Ex, viewers got to know Jennifer and Josh Rappahahn, who got divorced after five years of marriage before Jennifer later married wife Chantel. Josh and Jennifer also share a son Jace (11 next month) while Josh and current wife Danielle are parents to daughter Mikaela (5 later this month).

When Jennifer and Chantel Vazquez wanted to expand their family, they asked Josh to be their sperm donor and Chantel soon became pregnant.

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that Chantel and Jennifer welcomed daughter Camila Michelle Vazquez on Wednesday, April 7, at 4:09 p.m. in Spring Hill, Florida. The newborn weighed 7 lbs., 8 oz., at birth and measured 20 inches long.

"Chantel and I are head over heels in love with our new baby girl!" says Jennifer. "Nothing in the world would ever be enough to thank Josh and Danielle for helping give us this little life that we will cherish every day and for completing our family."

You, Me and My Ex Credit: Jennifer Vazquez

"When we found out we were having a girl, Mikaela said her name was Michelle. Naturally, that's how her middle name came to be," she adds. "Camila has settled in perfectly into our blended family and we are super ex-cited to start our new adventure!"

Danielle says, "Josh and I could not hold back our emotions meeting Camila for the first time. After an incredibly stressful hospitalization for Chantel, Jennifer, and Camila, we were overcome with relief knowing that everyone was healthy and we could all finally be reunited."

"Camila has fit so perfectly into our blended family," she continues. "She is such a happy little girl and is loved beyond measure by all of us. The kids love interacting with her, and we are finding so much joy in watching their bonds grow."

You, Me and My Ex Credit: Jennifer Vazquez

On a previous episode of the reality series, Jennifer explained that while Josh is biologically tied to the child, he "will not" be the baby's actual father. Josh suggested, however, that he'll likely be involved due to his and Danielle's current dynamic with Jennifer and Chantel.

"Honestly, I feel like if you tell them young enough and they grow up knowing the whole situation, then it's not weird to them," Jennifer said in the past episode, as Josh chimed in, "Yeah, but it's tough to explain to a 4-year-old that, 'He's your dad, but you can't call him dad.'"

"We'll give them the truth [and] say, 'We used this person's DNA to create you in a different way than other parents do,'" Chantel added.