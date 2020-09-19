Yolanda Hadid Hugs Gigi Hadid’s Baby Bump, Says She’s ‘Waiting Patiently’ for Grandchild’s Arrival

Gigi Hadid confirmed in April that she and boyfriend Zayn Malik are expecting their first child

Yolanda Hadid is ready to become a grandmother!

As Gigi Hadid’s due date approaches, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a sweet tribute to her supermodel daughter, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik.

“Waiting patiently for her angel to be born......” wrote Yolanda, 56, alongside a black-and-white photograph that showed her smiling while hugging her daughter’s baby bump. Yolanda also shared a second close-up photo in which both she and younger daughter Bella Hadid, 23, lovingly placed their hands on the 25-year-old momma-to-be’s belly.

While previously speaking about her daughter's pregnancy, Yolanda told Dutch outlet RTL Boulevard, "Of course we are so excited."

"I'm excited to become a Oma in September especially after I lost my mom so recently. But this is the beauty of life: One soul leaves us and a new one comes in," she added. "We feel very blessed."

Earlier this week, Gigi’s father, Mohamed Hadid, also shared an affectionate tribute to his “little grandchild.”

"Hello little grandchild, it is me, my heart as happy as can be," he wrote in a handwritten poem. "When I heard you were on the way, I smiled and wiped a tear away. I cried the tear because I knew my heart would always belong to you."

Alongside a photo of the poem, which has since been deleted, the 71-year-old real estate developer also included a message to his daughter. "In the name of God the The merciful I want to say l love you and so proud of you,” he wrote.

Image zoom Gigi and Bella Hadid Bella Hadid/Instagram

Gigi’s younger sister Bella recently showed her pregnant sister some love as well — while making a joking comparison between the pair.

"Two buns in the oven except mine is from my burger and gigi's is from @zayn ✨👼🏼✨," Bella captioned a throwback shot, in which Gigi cradled her baby bump while Bella pulled up her tank top to bare her post-meal tummy.

"I love you both so freaking much — can'tstopcrying 🥺,” she added.

Gigi, who confirmed her pregnancy in April, reflected on her journey to motherhood last month while sharing a series of black-and-white photos from a maternity shoot.