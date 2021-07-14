Yolanda Hadid Snaps Adorable Photo of Outdoor 'Morning Meditation' with Granddaughter Khai

Yolanda Hadid is enjoying a peaceful morning with her granddaughter.

On Wednesday, the 57-year-old posted a sweet photo to Instagram featuring her 9-month-old granddaughter Khai, the daughter of Gigi Hadid and her boyfriend Zayn Malik.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

While standing behind baby Khai, Yolanda snapped a candid photo of the little girl playing with stones near a garden of crystals.

"❤️Morning meditation with Oma…… #Khai," the former model writes.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Yolanda is no stranger to expressing her love for her granddaughter, previously calling Khai "the greatest gift" in a birthday tribute to Gigi back in April.

"I wasn't sure how to get by without my mamma but loving Khai awoke a part in my heart I never knew existed," she wrote.

Yolanda made a similar sentiment while speaking to PEOPLE in March when she shared that her granddaughter has been "a great blessing" for the family since her own mother Ans van den Herik's 2019 death.

"The extraordinary part of that is my mom passed away and Gigi got pregnant maybe two months later," the mother of three — who shares Gigi, Bella Hadid and Anwar Hadid with ex Mohamed Hadid — told PEOPLE. "So it shows you the cycle of life."

"We lost somebody so special to the family, and we have a new little angel, so that's been a great blessing, for sure," Yolanda added.

Gigi and Malik welcomed their first baby together back in September. In a Vogue cover story earlier this year, the new mom detailed her natural home birth, which Yolanda, Bella, Malik, a local midwife and her assistant were present for.

"I had to dig deep. I knew it was going to be the craziest pain in my life, but you have to surrender to it and be like, 'This is what it is.' I loved that," said Gigi of giving birth.

"There definitely was a point where I was like, 'I wonder what it would be like with an epidural, how it would be different,' " she recalled. "My midwife looked at me and was like, 'You're doing it. No one can help you. You're past the point of the epidural anyway, so you'd be pushing exactly the same way in a hospital bed.' "