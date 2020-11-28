Yolanda Hadid Shares Photo of Daughter Gigi Hadid Kissing Her Newborn Baby: 'You Are My Sunshine'

Yolanda Hadid is enjoying her first Thanksgiving as a grandmother!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

While documenting their first big holiday with the family’s newest addition, Yolanda shared an adorable photo that showed her daughter cradling her newborn baby and giving her a kiss on the cheek.

“You are my sunshine,” the proud grandma wrote alongside the photo.

In another sweet moment, Yolanda also posted a photo that showed her smiling while striking a pose with Malik’s mother.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Gigi Hadid and daughter | Credit: Yolanda Hadid/Instagram

Image zoom Yolanda Hadid and Tricia Malik | Credit: Yolanda Hadid/Instagram

As if becoming a mother wasn’t special enough, this year’s celebration also marked Gigi’s first time hosting the family gathering.

"We hosted :)," the 25-year-old supermodel captioned a close-up shot of her table setting on social media, complete with an adorable pumpkin-shaped place card.

In addition to showing off their impressive spread of delectable dishes, the mom of one highlighted one very special gift, which her mother was passing down to her. "For my first TG hosting gig my mom gave me the set of holidays plates we grew up with," she wrote.

Image zoom Gigi Hadid and daughter | Credit: Gigi Hadid Instagram

Image zoom Gigi Hadid | Credit: Gigi Hadid/instagram

Malik, 27, announced their daughter's arrival in September.

"Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful," the singer wrote on social media. "To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x."

In her own celebratory post after her grandchild’s birth, Yolanda called the bundle of joy “an angel.”

“My heart is expending with so much love and joy for this little baby girl she is an angel sent to us from above.....” she wrote alongside a sweet snapshot of the newborn grasping her hand.