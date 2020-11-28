Yolanda Hadid Shares Photo of Daughter Gigi Hadid Kissing Her Newborn Baby: 'You Are My Sunshine'
This year's celebration marked Gigi Hadid's first Thanksgiving as a mother
Yolanda Hadid is enjoying her first Thanksgiving as a grandmother!
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 56, celebrated with her family this year, including daughter Gigi Hadid, who welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with boyfriend Zayn Malik in September.
While documenting their first big holiday with the family’s newest addition, Yolanda shared an adorable photo that showed her daughter cradling her newborn baby and giving her a kiss on the cheek.
“You are my sunshine,” the proud grandma wrote alongside the photo.
In another sweet moment, Yolanda also posted a photo that showed her smiling while striking a pose with Malik’s mother.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
RELATED: Gigi Hadid Hosts Family Thanksgiving After Welcoming Daughter with Zayn Malik — See Her Spread!
As if becoming a mother wasn’t special enough, this year’s celebration also marked Gigi’s first time hosting the family gathering.
"We hosted :)," the 25-year-old supermodel captioned a close-up shot of her table setting on social media, complete with an adorable pumpkin-shaped place card.
In addition to showing off their impressive spread of delectable dishes, the mom of one highlighted one very special gift, which her mother was passing down to her. "For my first TG hosting gig my mom gave me the set of holidays plates we grew up with," she wrote.
Malik, 27, announced their daughter's arrival in September.
"Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful," the singer wrote on social media. "To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x."
In her own celebratory post after her grandchild’s birth, Yolanda called the bundle of joy “an angel.”
“My heart is expending with so much love and joy for this little baby girl she is an angel sent to us from above.....” she wrote alongside a sweet snapshot of the newborn grasping her hand.
“Thank you Mommy & Daddy for making me an Oma,” she continued, adding in a sweet shoutout to the happy couple. “I love every minute of it.”