Yolanda Hadid shared loving words about her 7-month-old granddaughter in a sweet birthday post for daughter Gigi Hadid

Yolanda Hadid Says Granddaughter Khai 'Awoke' a Part of Her Heart She 'Never Knew Existed'

Yolanda Hadid is expressing her love for daughter Gigi Hadid and granddaughter Khai in a sweet birthday tribute to the first-time mom.

"Happy birthday to you my sweet Angel.....," Yolanda, 57, began in an Instagram post celebrating Gigi's 26th birthday on Friday. "I have always been so very proud of the young woman you grew up to be every step of your life time but watching you give birth and become a mother yourself has given 'Proud' a whole other meaning...."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Yolanda then thanked her daughter for "the greatest gift," referring to Khai — who Gigi welcomed with boyfriend Zayn Malik in September 2020.

gigi-yolanda-1333x2000 Yolanda (left) and Gigi Hadid | Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

"I wasn't sure how to get by without my mamma but loving Khai awoke a part in my heart I never knew existed," she wrote.

Yolanda made a similar sentiment while speaking to PEOPLE when she shared that her 7-month-old granddaughter has been "a great blessing" for the family since her own mother Ans van den Herik's 2019 death.

Yolanda Hadid/Gigi Hadid Credit: gigi Hadid /instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"The extraordinary part of that is my mom passed away and Gigi got pregnant maybe two months later," the mother of three — who shares Gigi, Bella Hadid and Anwar Hadid with ex Mohamed Hadid — told PEOPLE. "So it shows you the cycle of life."

"We lost somebody so special to the family, and we have a new little angel, so that's been a great blessing, for sure," Yolanda added.

RELATED VIDEO: Gigi Hadid Reveals She Had a Home Birth — and Zayn Malik Helped Deliver Their Daughter Khai

Gigi has often gushed about her own mother as well.

In January, the model shared a sweet tribute to Yolanda on Instagram, writing, "Every year, I think I couldn't love, look up to, or learn from her more — and then I do."