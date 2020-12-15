The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum shared throwback photos of the big reveal on her Instagram

Yolanda Hadid Reveals the Moment She Found Out Daughter Gigi and Zayn Malik Were Having a Girl

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik announced their baby news to their family in a pretty sweet way.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Yolanda Hadid shared several throwback photos from when the couple — who welcomed their first child together earlier this year — revealed that they were expecting a baby girl.

"❤️This PINK baby news was the highlight of our year 2020...." the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 56, wrote in the caption. "Thank you mommy and daddy for this greatest gift @zayn & @gigihadid #Family #Memories."

In one photo, Gigi, 25, and Malik, 27, happily pose together as they hold up a cake with white frosting and a pink sponge in the center.

Another shot showed the pair hugging Yolanda after the dessert was cut open.

Gigi and Malik announced the birth of their daughter in September, with the latter first to confirm her arrival with a Twitter message.

"Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful," the "PILLOWTALK" singer wrote on Sept. 23, alongside a photo of the newborn holding onto his finger. "to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task."

"The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x," he added at the time.

Gigi followed suit on Instagram, sharing another photo of Malik's hand resting on their daughter's blanket.

"Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world," she captioned. "So in love🥺💕."

Yolanda also gushed about the little one, writing on her Instagram at the time, "My heart is expending with so much love and joy for this little baby girl she is an angel sent to us from above....."

“Thank you Mommy & Daddy for making me a Oma, I love every minute of it 🥰" she added in a sweet shout-out to the new parents.

Since the birth of her child, Gigi — who held off on posting photos of her baby bump during her pregnancy — has begun sharing glimpses of her journey to motherhood on social media.

Recently, the new mom posted a series of photographs taken during her final leg of pregnancy.

In one throwback shot shared on her Instagram Story, a then-pregnant Gigi can be seen posing in a dark outfit as she takes a mirror selfie.

"the night before I went into labor," she captioned the snap.

Another picture featured Gigi, wearing a tie dye T-shirt and black shorts, standing in her daughter's nursery.