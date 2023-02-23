Yolanda Hadid and Granddaughter Khai Watch Gigi Hadid Horseback Ride in Rare Photo

Yolanda Hadid shared a glimpse of a special moment with daughter Gigi and granddaughter Khai

Published on February 23, 2023 12:35 PM
Yolanda Hadid holding granddaughter Khai while Gigi Hadid is on a horse. Photo: Yolanda Hadid Instagram

Gigi Hadid is sharing one of her favorite hobbies with her little girl.

In a photo posted by mom Yolanda Hadid on Instagram Wednesday as she shared moments from her life recently, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum held her granddaughter as her daughter Gigi leaned down from atop a horse.

Yolanda, 59, appeared to be talking to Khai, 2, who wore a pink winter coat and her hair in a messy ponytail as she faced the horse.

In her caption, the grandmother talked about the toxic side of social media and encouraged her fans to be present in their day-to-day lives.

"Steve Jobs did not give a iPhone to his own kids for a very good reason… Only In time will we learn the consequences of phone and social media addictions," she wrote.

"In the meantime try to stay present, enjoy your family time, have a cup of coffee with a friend, put your phone away when you are with young children, make those around you feel worthy of your time and attention so together we can see all the beauty life has to offer…."

Gigi Hadid's daughter's 1st birthday
yolanda hadid/ instagram

Yolanda celebrated Gigi, 27, as a mom while also praising life as a grandmother when chatting with PEOPLE in October about her partnership with Project Healthy Minds, a new millennial/Gen Z mental health tech non-profit that is creating a first-of-its-kind event designed to combat the stigma of mental health.

"Gigi is a phenomenal mother," Yolanda said. "She's so good and so devoted. She's incredible with her baby and that, as a mom, it's a beautiful thing to see."

After Yolanda's beloved mother Ans van den Herik died of cancer in 2019, the former reality star said she fell into a dark place. "I hadn't felt that kind of depression in 20 years," she shared.

But having granddaughter Khai around makes things easier as Yolanda said she feels her mom's presence with her every single day.

"My granddaughter is the light of my life," Yolanda noted. "I'm so grateful, because my mother wanted her ashes at our farm, so when my brother arrived from Holland with my mom's ashes, Gigi got pregnant that same week."

"She's so much like my mom. Things that she said. She's super stubborn. She loves all animals. She looks at little ants and little bees and she loves horses," Yolanda continued. "She loves all animals and my mom was very much like that too, so it kind of taught me that this is the circle of life. I never understood the words circle of life."

