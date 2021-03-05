Yolanda Hadid Explains Why Granddaughter Khai Is a 'Great Blessing': 'New Little Angel'

Yolanda Hadid is a doting grandmother.

"The extraordinary part of that is my mom passed away and Gigi got pregnant maybe two months later," says Yolanda, 57, whose mom Ans van den Herik died in August 2019. "So it shows you the cycle of life."

"We lost somebody so special to the family, and we have a new little angel, so that's been a great blessing, for sure," she adds.

Yolanda, who is also mom to daughter Bella Hadid and son Anwar Hadid, opened up further about losing her mother then embracing her granddaughter in an Instagram post for her birthday in January. She shared a Christmas photo of herself holding the baby girl.

"When I woke up this morning and counted all my blessings in life this little Angel was ranked #1. It's a whole new feeling, I'm feeling... a part of my heart I didn't know existed," she wrote at the time. "I very much miss my mamma on this special day that used to be ours, the fist call of my day...."

"A empty hole in my heart that can't be filled with anything else but love, respect and gratitude for the woman that gave birth to me, loved and guided me through the ups and downs of life," added Yolanda. "I always knew she was crazy for her grand kids but this is the first time I truly understand the depth of how much she loved my children and how blessed they were to have her influence in their lives."

"God bless my mamma in heaven! Today is for you... #CircleOfLife," she concluded.