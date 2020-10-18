Yolanda Hadid Calls Daughter Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's Baby Girl an 'Angel Sent to Us from Above'

Yolanda Hadid is over the moon about becoming a grandmother!

“My heart is expending with so much love and joy for this little baby girl she is an angel sent to us from above.....” Yolanda wrote alongside a sweet snapshot of the newborn grasping her hand.

“Thank you Mommy & Daddy for making me a Oma, I love every minute of it 🥰” she added, in a sweet shout-out to the supermodel, 25, and the singer, 27.

Malik confirmed last month he and girlfriend Gigi had welcomed their daughter. "Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful," he wrote in a Sept. 23 social media post.

"To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task," he continued. "The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x."

Alongside another black-and-white photo, which showed the infant's adorable tiny hand gently wrapped around one of Malik's fingers, Gigi celebrated her bundle of joy's arrival. "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love🥺💕," the proud parent captioned the post.

In the months leading up to her grandchild's birth, Yolanda couldn't help but share how "blessed" she felt.

“Waiting patiently for her angel to be born......” Yolanda captioned one black-and-white photograph which showed her smiling while hugging her daughter's baby bump. Alongside the sweet snap, she also shared a second close-up photo in which both she and younger daughter Bella Hadid, 23, lovingly placed their hands on Gigi's belly.

"Of course we are so excited," Yolanda told Dutch outlet RTL Boulevard back in April.