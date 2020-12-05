Yolanda Hadid Babysits Daughter Gigi Hadid's Newborn Baby as the Model Returns to Work

Gigi Hadid recently revealed she was returning to work after welcoming a baby girl with boyfriend Zayn Malik

Yolanda Hadid is spending some quality time with her grandchild.

On Thursday, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 56, shared a sweet photo of herself babysitting daughter Gigi Hadid's newborn girl on her Instagram Stories.

"We spent the day while Mamma was away," Yolanda captioned the shot, which showed the pair bundled up outside with their backs turned toward to camera. Yolanda wore a black puffer, while the baby sported a white hat with a pink pom-pom.

The proud grandmother also tagged Gigi, 25, in the post.

That same day, Gigi revealed on her Instagram Stories that she was returning to work two months after welcoming her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik.

Alongside a video of herself sitting on a black leather sofa, the supermodel wrote, "would say back 2 work BUT bein a mama is a job like no otherrrr."

"BACK IN THE OFFICE," she added in the caption.

Gigi and Zayn, 27, welcomed their first child together in September, sharing separate posts on social media about the arrival of their baby girl.

The "PILLOWTALK" singer was first to confirm her arrival with a Twitter message on Sept. 23, writing, "Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful," alongside a photo of the baby holding onto his finger. "to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task."

"The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x," he added at the time.

Gigi followed suit on Instagram, sharing another photo of Malik's hand resting on their daughter's blanket.

"Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love🥺💕," she wrote in the caption.

Yolanda also gushed about the little one, writing on her Instagram at the time, "My heart is expending with so much love and joy for this little baby girl she is an angel sent to us from above....."

“Thank you Mommy & Daddy for making me a Oma, I love every minute of it 🥰" she added in a sweet shout-out to the new parents.

Earlier this year, Yolanda told Dutch outlet RTL Boulevard that she was especially "excited" to become a grandmother following the death of her own mom.