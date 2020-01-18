Jane the Virgin's Yael Grobglas Welcomes First Child, Daughter Arielle: 'Wish Us Luck'

Image zoom Yael Grobglas Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Welcome to motherhood, Yael Grobglas!

The Jane the Virgin alum, 35, and her partner Artem Kroupenev are first-time parents to a baby girl named Arielle.

“Ok.. I hope I do this right. Happy to announce the landing of our human-bean Arielle! Mother and daughter are doing well. Father’s weight is 165,” she joked on Friday at the start of a lengthy Instagram note, before explaining that for the time being, she wouldn’t be sharing any pictures of her daughter online.

“Completely objectively, she is perfect. As much as I want to post every moment of her toe, I have decided to curb my urge to show her off and protect this little one’s privacy until she can make her own decision. It’s not her fault her mom was on TV and she deserves to make that choice for herself :),” she continued. “At the moment, she barely knows she has hands so might take a min. (I reserve the right to change my mind at any point in the future, I am currently very sleep deprived and a puddle of emotions).

Continuing, she signed off her note by writing: Thank you my lovelies for understanding and helping protect this little creature. I love you all. Wish us luck. And sleep. And luck.”

Grobglas announced her pregnancy in September ahead of the 2019 Emmy Awards, sharing a pair of photos of herself from a pre-Emmy Awards party.

In one image, Grobglas, who wore an off-the-shoulder black dress, had a big smile on her face as she posed for the camera head-on. For the second photo, the star showed off her growing baby bump in a profile pose.

“The evening before #MPTF front and side angle,” she captioned the snapshots.

While the actress isn’t “a fan of gushing on social media,” she made an exception to sing her partner’s praises on Valentine’s Day in 2018, celebrating 13 years that her “funny man” has “had [her] back.”

“Although I believe ‘I love you’s should be a private matter, today I think I’ll make one public,” Grobglas captioned a selfie of the pair. “I love you Artem. You’re my man. You’re the best man. Let’s keep on laughing.”

On Christmas Eve last year, Grobglas shared a smiley pair of photos of the couple, in which Kroupenev placed a hand over her baby bump.

“Happy holidays sweet ones! From these two very serious parents to be,” she joked in the images’ caption.