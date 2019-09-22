Jane the Virgin's Yael Grobglas Announces She's Expecting Her First Child

Image zoom Yael Grobglas VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Jane the Virgin star Yael Grobglas announced that she is expecting her first child in the sweetest way!

On Sunday, the actress shared a pair of photos of herself from a pre-Emmy Awards party. In one image, Grobglas, who wore an off-the-shoulder black dress, had a big smile on her face as she posed for the camera head-on.

And then for the second photo, the star showed off her growing baby bump in a profile pose.

“The evening before #MPTF front and side angle,” she captioned the photos.

Image zoom Yael Grobglas Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

And it didn’t take long before her former costars chimed in to celebrate the good news.

“Yesssssss mama,” commented Gina Rodriguez, while Justin Baldoni replied with a long string of praise hand emojis.

Added Yara Martinez, “All the hearts!”

Image zoom (L-R) Yael Grobglas, Justin Baldoni and Gina Rodriguez Justin Baldoni/Instagram

Grobglas, who was born in France and later lived in Israel, had her breakthrough role in the U.S. when she was cast as Petra Solano in the CW series, which concluded its run earlier this year.

As the series came to an end, Grobglas looked back fondly on the experience — and all the friends she made in the process.

“Five years. Jesus. How the hell did this happen. How was I lucky enough to get on a show where not only do I love what I’m working on but also love absolutely everyone I got to work with,” she wrote in July. “This show moved me across the world. Made me an immigrant and gave me a new family all at the same time. I’m so happy we got to end on our own terms unlike most shows and wrap things up at our own time but I’m still incredibly overwhelmed by this chapter ending.”