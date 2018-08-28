“Attention Parents! Do you know what this X-ray is of? A grape! A grape that was lodged in the top of a 5 year olds airway today. This sweet soul had to be operated on, under general anaesthetic to remove the grape. He is VERY lucky that part of his airway was open or else this could have ended badly. So please be mindful that not all kids chew their food, are in a rush at school to get in the playground etc. Please be careful. And when in doubt just cut the damn grapes, baby tomatoes etc.”