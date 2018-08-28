Many parents of babies and toddlers, and even older children, know how dangerous it is for them to eat whole grapes. That’s because little ones’ airways are about the size of an uncut grape, and this slippery fruit can easily become lodged in there. A recent report highlighted the potential for this horrible accident to occur, after three kids under age 5 choked on whole grapes. Sadly, two of them passed away.
Now, a new X-ray image of a grape lodged in a child’s airway is further driving home the message that parents and caregivers should always slice grapes longways, or even into quarters, before serving the popular fruit to little kids.
The frightening image was shared by Australian blogger Angela Henderson on her Facebook page Finlee and Me.
An accompanying caption reads in part:
“Attention Parents! Do you know what this X-ray is of? A grape! A grape that was lodged in the top of a 5 year olds airway today. This sweet soul had to be operated on, under general anaesthetic to remove the grape. He is VERY lucky that part of his airway was open or else this could have ended badly. So please be mindful that not all kids chew their food, are in a rush at school to get in the playground etc. Please be careful. And when in doubt just cut the damn grapes, baby tomatoes etc.”
We are so glad this little one is okay! And that now his experience can serve as an important reminder about the dire importance of following the AAP’s tips for choking prevention in young children at mealtimes:
- Cut foods into pieces no larger than 1/2-inch.
- Always supervise your child when he/she is eating.
- Make sure kids are seated while eating.
- Encourage kids to chew their food completely before swallowing.