Spotted: Denise Richards Poses with Her Pumpkins

Denise Richards poses with her little ladies -- Sami, 7½, Lola Rose, 6, and Eloise Joni, 4 months -- as they spend Tuesday afternoon at an X Factor viewing party, held at the Pepsi House in Los Angeles.

”Sami and Lola help so much and pick out her clothes and feed her,” the author of The Real Girl Next Door, 40, says of her newest baby.

And she’ll need the extra hands — Richards is set to appear on 30 Rock this season.

“So excited!! I’m going to be doing an episode of #30Rock!” she Tweeted. “One of my favorite shows!!!!!”