Wynonna Judd Says Her Granddaughter 'Gives Me Hope' as She Mourns the Loss of Her Mom Naomi

The country singer opened up about how her 6-month-old granddaughter Kaliyah keeps her grounded

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 24, 2022 03:36 PM
Wynonna Judd Adds Additional Dates to The Judds: FInal Tour
Photo: Jeff Kravitz/Getty

Wynonna Judd's 6-month-old granddaughter plays an important role in her life as the musician continues to mourn the loss of her mom, Naomi.

The country singer, 58, appeared on Today Monday where she sat down with Hoda Kotb to discuss her ongoing tour, The Judds: The Final Tour, and how she's coping with the loss of her mother, who died in April at 76 following a long struggle with mental health.

Asked who is Judd's "rock" through this difficult period, the singer said her granddaughter, Kaliyah.

"She's 6 months old and she doesn't speak yet but she looks right through me," said Judd.

"She gives me hope," she told Kotb. "Your daughter's name is Hope, you know that. They give you hope; they give you something to think about other than yourself. Because so much of what we do is about us, so it's nice to be with her because she doesn't care what I look like."

Judd announced the birth of her first grandchild in May on Instagram, sharing that Kaliyah was born on April 13, just two weeks and two days before the death of Naomi.

"In order to be a healthier grandparent to my firstborn grandchild Kaliyah, {born 4/13, 2 weeks & 2 days before Mom left}, to break the cycle of addiction & family dysfunction, that I must continue to show up for myself {first} and do the personal healing work," she wrote at the time.

Judd recently spoke to PEOPLE about performing shows on The Judds: The Final Tour, for which she was originally supposed to be accompanied by her mom, Naomi.

Wynonna Judd Rollout
Wynonna Judd. Jim Wright

Reminiscing on a favorite memory of time spent with Naomi, Judd recalled a sweet moment they shared before a performance. "We have it all. We have [six] Grammys. We have millions of records sold. We have everything, and she's in her sparkly, queen-of-everything outfit," said the musician. "She takes my hand, and she says, 'Because of you, my life has been better.' I will never forget that."

Looking back on times like those help Judd to process the negative feelings that've followed Naomi's death.

"Somebody said, 'Are you angry?' I said, 'Hell, yeah. I'm angry. My granddaughter was born 12 days before she left. I have anger,' but then I realized after the compassion and all the pieces, that there's some real joy there and to celebrate the joy as much as I can," said Judd. "That's part of the reason I'm doing the tour."

