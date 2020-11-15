Wyatt Russell and Meredith Hagner Expecting Their First Child: 'Over the Moon,' Says Kate Hudson

Wyatt Russell and Meredith Hagner are parents-to-be!

Russell's sister Kate Hudson shared the couple's baby news on Instagram Sunday. "Celebrating our next family member today 👶 🍼 First for my bro Wy and @merediththeweasel We are over the moon and can't wait!!!!" Hudson wrote, along with a photo of her kissing Hagner's baby bump.

In the background of the photo were silver balloons that spelled out "BABY" along with a variety of blue balloons, seemingly announcing the sex of their baby on the way.

Russell, 34, and Hagner, 33, wed in September 2019 at his mom Goldie Hawn's house in Aspen, Colorado. The couple got engaged in 2018.

Russell and Hagner fell in love on set in 2016 while filming Folk Hero & Funny Guy together, following in the footsteps of his parents Hawn and Kurt Russell, who hit it off while shooting Swing Shift in 1983.

The father-to-be is an uncle to six nieces and nephews, including sister Hudson's sons Ryder, 16, and Bingham, 9, as well as 2-year-old daughter Rani. Their brother Oliver as sons Wilder, 13, Bohdi, 10, and a 7-year-old daughter Rio.