Wyatt Russell Says Becoming Father to Son Buddy Rewired His Brain: 'Now It's About Him'

Wyatt Russell says becoming a parent is better than expected.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier actor, 34, and his wife Meredith Hagner recently welcomed their first baby together, son Buddy Prine, and as the new dad says, fatherhood is simply "incredible" and "can't be better."

"It's everything you didn't know it was going to be," he tells Entertainment Tonight. "I think everything you hope it's gonna be is like a mish-mash in your mind before it really happens and then after it happens, whatever happened before is almost like [it never happened]."

Russell adds, "Biologically, I think it does something to your brain where you just erase half your life before you've lived there. And now it's about him and your family and trying to balance everything, and time, and new, amazing problems, amazing issues to have."

Russell and Hagner, 33, connected on set in 2016 while filming Folk Hero & Funny Guy together, following in the footsteps of his parents Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, who hit it off while shooting Swing Shift in 1983. They got engaged in 2018 and later tied the knot in September 2019 at Hawn's house in Aspen, Colorado.

Sharing a glimpse at her baby shower in November, the Search Party actress wrote on Instagram, "What a wild gift to carry this sweet life. my soulmate/ husband and I are overjoyed. Thanks to my california nearest and dearests for this magical, heavily covid tested day."

Wyatt's sister Kate Hudson revealed their pregnancy news on Instagram in November. "Celebrating our next family member today 👶 🍼 First for my bro Wy and @merediththeweasel We are over the moon and can't wait!!!!" Hudson wrote at the time, sharing a photo of her kissing Hagner's baby bump.