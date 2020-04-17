WWE Star Roman Reigns Reveals He Has a (Second!) Set of Twins on the Way with Wife Galina

Roman Reigns has two more little tag-team members on the way!

The WWE Superstar, 34, and his wife Galina are expecting their fourth and fifth children total, he revealed in an interview with Muscle and Fitness that was released this week.

“Three with two in the oven, so I’m looking to be papa bear five,” Reigns said when asked about being a father of three. “Breaking news — we haven’t really shared that.”

The babies on the way will join Reigns (whose real name is Joe Anoa’i) and Galina’s twin sons, who were born in 2016, and 11-year-old daughter Joelle. The couple tied the knot in December 2014.

“It’s probably best that they don’t play too early,” Reigns said when asked if he’d let his kids play football, a sport he played before becoming a pro wrestler. “As they get older and they get more coachable, you can really explain the different techniques of hitting and how to protect yourself. And how to make those judgment calls of, ‘Nah, Coach, I’m not good. I need to pop out. Send in Sammy real quick, ’cause I need to go to the sidelines.’ ”

Image zoom Roman Reigns (L) and wife Galina Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Reigns has been open over the years about his struggle with leukemia, which he was first diagnosed with in 2008 when he was 22. It returned in 2018 but as of February 2019, he was in remission again.

Late last month, the athlete revealed that he had pulled out of his WWE Universal Championship match against Bill Goldberg at WrestleMania 36 amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis. Speaking about the decision in a 6-minute video posted to his Instagram account, he addressed “haters” who criticized him for his exit.

“For years now, people have been like, ‘Don’t show up to WrestleMania, we don’t want you in it,’ you know what I mean?” Reigns said in the video. “There’s a nice handful of dudes and haters that didn’t want me there, but the moment I make a choice for me and my family … I’m a coward? I’m a sissy? … But you don’t know the whole story.”

He did not specify whether his health was the primary factor in his decision to pull out of the event, explaining, “You don’t know what else is going on in my life. You don’t know if I have newborns, you don’t know if I have family in my household, older family. So, yeah I mean, just … like the old saying … go and flip that cover open and read a few pages. Get into a few chapters before you really start running your mouth.”

Image zoom Roman Reigns in 2016 Ian Gavan/Getty

“Just take this time to better yourself, be present, and make the most out of this because if we can’t grow in a time like this, I don’t think we have a chance, man,” he continued. “So I just challenge everybody, and I’m taking the steps right there with you. I’m not perfect, I’m a hater too sometimes, you know what I mean?”

Reigns apologized to fans for not attending the event — which aired from the WWE’s Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, as opposed to the previously scheduled Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, in an effort to slow the virus’s spread — and expressed his desire to return to the ring when he is able.

“For all my fans, you know I’m sorry I didn’t get to compete this year and put on a show and entertain. But sometimes things are more important and I had to make a choice for me and my family, but no matter what, you already know the deal,” he said. “I had to make a decision for me, but it doesn’t take anything away from what I’ve done and what I’m going to do.”

“I still love this game, I still love pro wrestling, sports entertainment. I love being in the ring,” Reigns added before ending the video. “It’s a little weird being in the ring with nobody watching, nobody in the arena, but man, I’m ready to get back to work and I’m just taking these times, this little bit of time we have, to build up the outside and come as close as possible to perfecting the inside.”