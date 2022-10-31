WWE's Carmella Shares Experience with Ectopic Pregnancy a Month After Suffering Miscarriage

"I never thought something like this would happen to me, especially after suffering from an early miscarriage in September," Carmella wrote of having an ectopic pregnancy

By
Published on October 31, 2022 07:28 PM
https://www.instagram.com/p/CkY2Qu9Axab/ carmellawwe's profile picture carmellawwe Verified I’ve gone back and forth with myself about posting this because I’m not looking for any sort of sympathy, but since today is the last day of Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness month, I wanted to share my story. Today, I was treated for an ectopic pregnancy. I never thought something like this would happen to me, especially after suffering from an early miscarriage in September. Nothing can prepare you for this news after getting a positive pregnancy test. I was cautiously optimistic this time around after the early loss I had already experienced, but was hoping for the best. I spent 12 hours in the ER on Saturday when I started experiencing some sharp pains on my left side. After several tests and ultrasounds, I was given the devastating news that this was, in fact, an abnormal pregnancy. The reason I’m sharing all of this is because in the moment it feels so isolating. Why doesn’t anyone ever talk about this? My husband and I watched @ilizas new comedy special last week and she spoke openly about her miscarriage. I immediately burst into tears. She went on to explain that we should be speaking more openly about this topic so we, as women, don’t blame ourselves and think there’s something wrong with us. I want to do the same. I’m part of this statistic and it’s happening to me. Again, I’m not looking for sympathy, I know I’ll eventually recover from all of this mentally, physically and emotionally. For anyone dealing with ANY type of pregnancy loss, I want you to know your feelings and emotions are valid, there is NOTHING wrong with you and you are not alone. ❤️ Edited · 1h; NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 20: WWE superstar Carmella poses for photographs during her visit to One World Observatory in advance of SummerSlam on August 20, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Getty Images)
Photo: Leah Van Dale/Instagram; Brent N. Clarke/Getty

WWE star Carmella has suffered another pregnancy loss, just one month after having a miscarriage.

On Monday, Carmella (real name Leah Van Dale) shared a photo of herself in a hospital bed.

In the caption, she said, "I've gone back and forth with myself" on whether she should open up about her loss "because I'm not looking for any sort of sympathy."

She decided to share the post as October is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month.

"Today, I was treated for an ectopic pregnancy," she wrote. " I never thought something like this would happen to me, especially after suffering from an early miscarriage in September."

An ectopic pregnancy is rare; it occurs when a fertilized egg implants outside of the uterus, sometimes in a fallopian tube. The Mayo Clinic says these pregnancies "can't proceed normally" because "the fertilized egg can't survive, and the growing tissue may cause life-threatening bleeding, if left untreated."

Continued Carmella: "Nothing can prepare you for this news after getting a positive pregnancy test. I was cautiously optimistic this time around after the early loss I had already experienced, but was hoping for the best."

The athlete had already been in the emergency room for 12 hours on Saturday when she "started experiencing some sharp pains on my left side."

"After several tests and ultrasounds," she said, "I was given the devastating news that this was, in fact, an abnormal pregnancy."

She shared that she wanted to tell her story because the experience could be an "isolating" one.

"Why doesn't anyone ever talk about this?" she questioned before praising Iliza Shlesinger for speaking on her miscarriage during her Hot Forever comedy special on Netflix, which Carmella and her husband — professional wrestling commentator Corey Graves — recently watched.

RELATED VIDEO: Shawn Johnson East Reflects on Losing Baby on Date of Past Miscarriage: 'Always Hits Hard'

"I immediately burst into tears," Carmella wrote of watching the special. "She went on to explain that we should be speaking more openly about this topic so we, as women, don't blame ourselves and think there's something wrong with us. I want to do the same."

The professional wrestler made it clear she does not want to be considered a "statistic," nor is she "looking for sympathy," she said, adding: "I know I'll eventually recover from all of this mentally, physically and emotionally."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Ending with a message for those who can relate to her grief, Carmella concluded, "For anyone dealing with ANY type of pregnancy loss, I want you to know your feelings and emotions are valid, there is NOTHING wrong with you and you are not alone. ❤️."

Carmella accompanied her post with encouraging quotes on coping with a pregnancy loss.

One read, "Today is hard and I hurt. Allowing yourself to be honest about this is sometimes the most healing thing you can do in your body."

Related Articles
hospital
New York Woman Receives $80,000 Medical Bill After Treatment for Ectopic Pregnancy
christina perri
Christina Perri Opens Up About Reaching 'Heavy' Point in Pregnancy Where She Lost Daughter Rosie
ABC's "The View" - Season 21
'The View' Co-Host Joy Behar Says She 'Almost Died' from Ectopic Pregnancy in 1979
Chrissy Teigen attends National Parents Day Off event hosted by Epic and Chrissy Teigen in Los Angeles at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on September 14, 2022 in West Hollywood, California.
Chrissy Teigen Told Her Kids About Pregnancy Days After IVF Transfer: 'They've Been Excited'
Jessie J poses at the opening night of the new play "Thoughts of a Colored Man"
Jessie J Says the Grief of Losing a Baby 'Overwhelms' Her, 9 Months After Suffering Miscarriage
John Legend
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Says She Can 'Finally' Feel Her Baby: 'Don't Need to Text My Doc'
Lauren Conrad
Lauren Conrad Shares Experience with Ectopic Pregnancy After Roe v. Wade Reversal: 'Lifesaving Care'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CeoD0FoI3da/ emilyfayemiller Verified Trigger warning ⚠️ Pregnancy loss So a few weeks ago I discovered I was pregnant. Although it was a shock it was something I was also quite excited about. However on Tuesday I collapsed whilst being at the shops. I cannot even describe to you the pain- it felt like my whole stomach was collapsing and was quickly rushed to hospital. I waited in A&E until 3pm the next day, when I finally got my scan. As I laid on the table squeezing Cams hand the 2 nurses were so silent. I asked if everything is ok and she replied ‘I’m just going to get my colleague for a second opinion’ as the 3 nurses gathered round it was then they confirmed I had something called an ectopic pregnancy. For those who haven’t heard of this (like me) it’s basically where the fetus gets stuck and grows in your Fallopian tube which is fatal and if I had left it much longer my Fallopian tube would of burst. It’s one of those things you just think will never happen to you. I was just so scared. Not only was I about to lose my baby but I was about to have my Fallopian tube removed with the potential of my ovary too. All I wanted to do was speak to my mum 🥺 and I’m pretty sure I scared all the poor women in that waiting room with my crying. I hadn’t eaten or drunk for 24 hours at this point, as I had to have an empty stomach for the scan and for potential surgery. So you can see in the picture I was sniffing cams protein cookie bcos I was so hungry. But at least I had finally been given a bed which meant I was hours away from being out of this pain. But this did feel very bitter sweet. At 10pm Wednesday I was taken into surgery and I don’t know who was crying more me or Cam but was extremely emotional to say the least. I had asked Cam to get me a list of food and drink for when I return but I had panic attack when I woke up. I was dosed up with morphine because I was in so much pain that I then felt sick and h
'Too Hot to Handle' 's Emily Miller Rushed to Hospital After Discovering Her Pregnancy Is Ectopic
Members of the Missouri House of Representatives recite the Pledge of Allegiance as they begin their annual legislative session
Missouri Bill Seeks to Make Abortions for Ectopic Pregnancies Illegal in Restrictive Legislation
christina perri
Christina Perri Wants to Raise Awareness After Pregnancy Losses to 'Turn My Tragedy into Something Beautiful'
Alicia Vikander
Alicia Vikander Opens Up About 'Painful' Miscarriage Before Welcoming Son with Michael Fassbender
christina perri
Pregnant Christina Perri Anxious After 2 Losses but Hopeful 'Everything Is Going to Be OK'
scheana-shay-2.jpg
Scheana Shay Suffers a Miscarriage After 'Miracle' Pregnancy: 'There Was No Heartbeat'
Methotrexate tablets, cancer chemotherapy and immunosuppressive drug
'Roe v. Wade' Reversal Has Led to Restrictions on Medication for Patients with Autoimmune Disorders
Lindsay Hubbard
'Summer House' Star Lindsay Hubbard Begins Process of Freezing Her Eggs After Miscarriage
Peta Murgatroyd, Shai
Peta Murgatroyd Says Son, 5, Is 'Obsessed with Me Getting Pregnant' as She Continues IVF Journey