WWE's Carmella Is Pregnant Following Miscarriage, Ectopic Pregnancy: 'Our Little Miracle'

Carmella is pregnant with her rainbow baby.

The 35-year-old WWE wrestler, whose real name is Leah Van Dale, and her husband, Monday Night RAW commentator Corey Graves (born Matt Polinksy), 39, are expecting their first baby together, the couple announced on Instagram on Tuesday.

"After every storm there is a rainbow 🌈 our little miracle is due this november and we couldn't be more thrilled 🥹🤍," the couple shared in a joint Instagram post.

The mom-to-be also shared a video on Instagram of the sweet moment where she and Graves got to tell his three children — daughters Lola Polinsky and Lenny Paige and son Cash with ex Amy Polinsky — that their family will be growing.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Buying a pair of sneakers for each of her stepkids, she encourages them to look in the shopping bag for one more surprise. When they pull out a tiny shoebox and open it to see baby shoes, it clicks for the little ones.

As they run over to Carmella, she confirms, "I'm pregnant," as she wipes the tears from her eyes. All three kids start to cry as they enjoy a group hug.

"I've been waiting for what feels like forever to post this. These three kiddos have completely changed my life and made me realize just how much I want to be a mom," she wrote in the caption. "If this new baby turns out to be half as smart, talented, funny and kind as my stepkids, I'll be one lucky mama."

She continued, "I don't know what I did to deserve these kiddos and all of this love, but I wouldn't change it for the world. @wwegraves and I are just so blessed to be adding to our little family. Warning: you're gonna need a tissue!!! 🤧😭."

In October, Carmella shared that she had suffered a pregnancy loss, just one month after having a miscarriage, posting a photo of herself in a hospital bed.

In the caption, she said, "I've gone back and forth with myself" on whether she should open up about her loss "because I'm not looking for any sort of sympathy."

She decided to share the post as October is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month.

"Today, I was treated for an ectopic pregnancy," she wrote. " I never thought something like this would happen to me, especially after suffering from an early miscarriage in September."

Continued Carmella: "Nothing can prepare you for this news after getting a positive pregnancy test. I was cautiously optimistic this time around after the early loss I had already experienced, but was hoping for the best."

"After several tests and ultrasounds," she said, "I was given the devastating news that this was, in fact, an abnormal pregnancy."

Ending with a message for those who can relate to her grief, Carmella concluded, "For anyone dealing with ANY type of pregnancy loss, I want you to know your feelings and emotions are valid, there is NOTHING wrong with you and you are not alone. ❤️."