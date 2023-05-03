WWE's Carmella Is Pregnant Following Miscarriage, Ectopic Pregnancy: 'Our Little Miracle'

Leah Van Dale and Matt Polinksy, known to WWE fans as Carmella and Corey Graves, are expecting their first baby together

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 3, 2023 03:55 PM
Leah Van Dale, WWE's Carmella, Expecting Baby After Losses: 'Our Little Miracle'
Photo: Corey Graves/Matt Polinsky/Instagram

Carmella is pregnant with her rainbow baby.

The 35-year-old WWE wrestler, whose real name is Leah Van Dale, and her husband, Monday Night RAW commentator Corey Graves (born Matt Polinksy), 39, are expecting their first baby together, the couple announced on Instagram on Tuesday.

"After every storm there is a rainbow 🌈 our little miracle is due this november and we couldn't be more thrilled 🥹🤍," the couple shared in a joint Instagram post.

The mom-to-be also shared a video on Instagram of the sweet moment where she and Graves got to tell his three children — daughters Lola Polinsky and Lenny Paige and son Cash with ex Amy Polinsky — that their family will be growing.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Buying a pair of sneakers for each of her stepkids, she encourages them to look in the shopping bag for one more surprise. When they pull out a tiny shoebox and open it to see baby shoes, it clicks for the little ones.

As they run over to Carmella, she confirms, "I'm pregnant," as she wipes the tears from her eyes. All three kids start to cry as they enjoy a group hug.

"I've been waiting for what feels like forever to post this. These three kiddos have completely changed my life and made me realize just how much I want to be a mom," she wrote in the caption. "If this new baby turns out to be half as smart, talented, funny and kind as my stepkids, I'll be one lucky mama."

She continued, "I don't know what I did to deserve these kiddos and all of this love, but I wouldn't change it for the world. @wwegraves and I are just so blessed to be adding to our little family. Warning: you're gonna need a tissue!!! 🤧😭."

In October, Carmella shared that she had suffered a pregnancy loss, just one month after having a miscarriage, posting a photo of herself in a hospital bed.

In the caption, she said, "I've gone back and forth with myself" on whether she should open up about her loss "because I'm not looking for any sort of sympathy."

She decided to share the post as October is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month.

"Today, I was treated for an ectopic pregnancy," she wrote. " I never thought something like this would happen to me, especially after suffering from an early miscarriage in September."

Continued Carmella: "Nothing can prepare you for this news after getting a positive pregnancy test. I was cautiously optimistic this time around after the early loss I had already experienced, but was hoping for the best."

"After several tests and ultrasounds," she said, "I was given the devastating news that this was, in fact, an abnormal pregnancy."

Ending with a message for those who can relate to her grief, Carmella concluded, "For anyone dealing with ANY type of pregnancy loss, I want you to know your feelings and emotions are valid, there is NOTHING wrong with you and you are not alone. ❤️."

Related Articles
WWE's Carmella Opens Up About 'Difficult Journey' Through Ectopic Pregnancy and Return to WWE
WWE's Carmella Talks 'Difficult Journey' Through Ectopic Pregnancy and Return to Wrestling
https://www.instagram.com/p/CkY2Qu9Axab/ carmellawwe's profile picture carmellawwe Verified I’ve gone back and forth with myself about posting this because I’m not looking for any sort of sympathy, but since today is the last day of Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness month, I wanted to share my story. Today, I was treated for an ectopic pregnancy. I never thought something like this would happen to me, especially after suffering from an early miscarriage in September. Nothing can prepare you for this news after getting a positive pregnancy test. I was cautiously optimistic this time around after the early loss I had already experienced, but was hoping for the best. I spent 12 hours in the ER on Saturday when I started experiencing some sharp pains on my left side. After several tests and ultrasounds, I was given the devastating news that this was, in fact, an abnormal pregnancy. The reason I’m sharing all of this is because in the moment it feels so isolating. Why doesn’t anyone ever talk about this? My husband and I watched @ilizas new comedy special last week and she spoke openly about her miscarriage. I immediately burst into tears. She went on to explain that we should be speaking more openly about this topic so we, as women, don’t blame ourselves and think there’s something wrong with us. I want to do the same. I’m part of this statistic and it’s happening to me. Again, I’m not looking for sympathy, I know I’ll eventually recover from all of this mentally, physically and emotionally. For anyone dealing with ANY type of pregnancy loss, I want you to know your feelings and emotions are valid, there is NOTHING wrong with you and you are not alone. ❤️ Edited · 1h; NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 20: WWE superstar Carmella poses for photographs during her visit to One World Observatory in advance of SummerSlam on August 20, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Getty Images)
WWE's Carmella Shares Experience with Ectopic Pregnancy a Month After Suffering Miscarriage
James Van Der Beek family
James Van Der Beek's 6 Children: Everything to Know
Former WWE Star Kelly Kelly Shows Off Baby Bump: Even Miracles Take a Little Time’;
Former WWE Star Kelly Kelly Is Expecting Her First Baby: 'Even Miracles Take a Little Time'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CoqcgervSRJ/?hl=en hed: George Kittle’s wife reveals she had eptopic pregnancy
George Kittle's Wife Claire Reveals She Had an Ectopic Pregnancy: 'I Felt My Soul Leave My Body'
Author and "Today Show" correspondent Jenna Bush Hager attends the Like Mother Like Daughter Health Legacy Summit at The Newseum on April 27, 2011 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/WireImage)
Jenna Bush Hager Talks About 'Really Hard' Changes to Her Body After Ectopic Pregnancy
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 10: (L-R) Lauren Dear and Alexander Ludwig are seen as STARZ celebrates the premiere of its new series "Heels" on August 10, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
Alexander Ludwig and Wife Lauren Expecting a Baby After Multiple Pregnancy Losses: 'Grateful'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CoRzK-GPb2v/. Jessie J/Instagram
Jessie J Shows Off Baby Bump During Photoshoot: 'Pregnant in Pink'
jessie j pregnant
Jessie J Is Pregnant! Singer Reveals She's Expecting a Baby in Emotional Video: 'Be Gentle with Me'
Jill Duggar Shares First Photos of Newborn Son Frederick
Jill Duggar Is 'Thankful' for Rainbow Baby Freddy Ahead of Christmas: 'Our Extra Little Gift'
Juwan Johnson and Wife Chanen Expecting After Losses: 'You're Our Dream Come True'
Juwan Johnson and Wife Chanen Are Expecting Their First Baby Together: 'Our Dream Come True'
Pat McAfee, Samantha McAfee
Pat and Samantha McAfee Expecting 'Double Rainbow' Baby: 'Happy and Blessed'
christina perri
Christina Perri's Daughter 'Born Silent' in the Third Trimester: 'We Lost Our Baby Girl'
christina perri
Christina Perri Shares Sweet Photo of Daughters on Thanksgiving: 'Thankful'
Nabela Noor Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 with Husband Seth Martin
Nabela Noor Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Baby with Husband Seth Martin: 'We Are So Thankful'
jill duggar
Jill Duggar Dillard Reflects on Miscarriage One Year Later: 'Feelings of Loss and Joy'