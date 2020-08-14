Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

The 8-piece play set, available on Aug. 28, retails for $25 on Amazon

New Normal! Fisher-Price to Release Work-from-Home Play Set - And Yes, It Includes a Coffee Cup

Calling all interns!

Mattel subsidiary Fisher-Price is gearing up to release a kid-friendly "work-from-home" play set that will let children tap into the daily lives of those around them — namely, their parents — who have shifted to a remote work environment amid the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) global health crisis.

The eight-piece My Home Office, aimed at children age 3 and up, comes with everything the employee-in-training needs, including a pretend laptop with multiple fabric "apps" to switch out, a headset and a smartphone complete with all their favorite canine contacts.

Need a faux caffeine fix? Fisher-Price has that covered too, including a pretend coffee cup for those early-morning java jolts.

Back in May, a survey found that parents working from home as the pandemic continues to play out may find themselves being more productive than their childless counterparts.

While the difference is negligible, some may find it a surprise that in Valoir's survey of 327 professionals working remotely, those participants without children reported a 3 percent decrease in productivity, according to Yahoo!, while those with children reported just a 2 percent drop.

Overall, though, "Our survey found stay-at-home orders have had only a 1 percent negative productivity impact on those working from home," the company said at the time.

Other data included the fact that over 40 percent of those surveyed would like to continue working from home, and 80 percent graded their employers as A or B in terms of how they've handled a remote work environment.

The new My Home Office play set is the latest toy to be inspired by how society has been shaped as of late due to COVID-19. In April, Mattel announced that the company would honor individuals leading the fight against the pandemic through the release of a special-edition line of collectible action figures and their Little People brand.

The toys, which launched under Fisher-Price, celebrated the everyday heroes who are working endlessly to keep their communities up and running during these uncertain times.

The Thank You Heroes assortment included 16 different action figures featuring a selection of doctors, nurses, emergency medical technicians and delivery drivers. The company also introduced a special five-character Little People set comprising a doctor, nurse, EMT, delivery driver and grocery-store worker.