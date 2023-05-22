Comedians and Celebrities Vent About Highs and Lows of Parenting in Candid Podcast, 'I Love My Kid, But...'

Wondery's new podcast gives real parents and celebrity parents a safe space to vent about raising little ones

Published on May 22, 2023
Podcast, I Love My Kid, But…
Wondery Presents "I Love My Kid, But...". Photo: Wondery

Wondery's latest parenting podcast is all about acknowledging the ups and downs of parenting.

I Love My Kid, But... is a weekly escape where comedians Megan Gailey, Kurt Braunohler, and Chris Garcia chat and laugh with real parents and celebrity parents about what it is like to raise little ones.

"You might learn a few things about how to be a better parent along the way, but it's more important that you get to laugh and enjoy three very funny people vent about parenthood with other moms and dads who 'get it,'" the podcast description reads.

Providing that "safe space" for other parents is important to all three hosts, all of whom are parents, they tell PEOPLE.

"I think it's hard to feel safe because there are just soooooooo many opinions! And even if you're doing something 'right' for you and your family, there is a book, expert or article that will tell you it's wrong," Gailey, 37, says.

"I think parents have a hard time being honest about their parenting experiences because we're all worried it makes us boring! Because parenting is hard. And often boring!" Braunohler, 27, adds.

"You don't want to be the person complaining you're tired and your life is hard, but you are! And it is! And that's okay."

Adds Garcia, "I think parents worry that if they're honest, it will reflect poorly on them. But guess what — parenting is really hard. It can make you feel vulnerable in ways nothing else does. But that doesn't mean it's not also hilarious and that we don't deserve the space to openly vent about it."

The hosts are looking forward to sharing honestly with listeners, hoping they'll "know they are not alone" and also to learn alongside them.

"I truly hope it will feel like a safe space to not just bitch about the things that bother us but also to learn! I know next to nothing, and every book I've tried to read has sucked so bad that I am using this podcast as a way to increase my knowledge tenfold, and I hope that happens, subconsciously, for everyone listening!"

"I want other parents to tune in, and then walk away with the satisfaction of knowing that they're probably doing a better job than we are."

