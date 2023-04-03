Celebrity Parents Women's College Basketball Coach Kim Mulkey Matches with Granddaughter at Final Four Game: Photos Kim Mulkey's two grandchildren were there to watch her Final Four victory By Angela Andaloro Angela Andaloro Twitter Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV. People Editorial Guidelines Published on April 3, 2023 05:17 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Kim Mulkey, daughter Makenzie, grandchildren Sage and Kannon. Photo: Justin Tafoya/NCAA Photos via Getty LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey garnered a lot of attention for her courtside outfits during March Madness, but one outfit outshines the rest. The championship-winning coach, 60, showed up to the Final Four game against the Virginia Tech Hokies wearing a hot pink blazer adorned with thick pink ruffles that ran from the shoulder to her wrists on either side. With her for the special evening was daughter Makenzie Fuller, who not only brought her kids — Sage Avery, 21 months, and son Kannon Reid, 4 — to the game but dressed Sage in a matching outfit with Mulkey. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Kim Mulkey and granddaughter. Tom Pennington/Getty Puma x 'Cocomelon' Has Arrived — Here's Where to Buy the Colorful Sneakers Before They Sell Out The family arrived at the game together, with Mulkey and Sage walking hand-in-hand in their matching looks. The grandmother gently led Sage through a metal detector as the security guards greeted the pair. The toddler wore a pale pink dress with a hot pink collar ruffle that matched the ones on Mulkey's blazer. She completed looking with pink and white Jordans and could be seen courtside posing for photos with the family and cheering the team on to victory. Though this is LSU's first national championship, they're promising to be back for more next season, along with more of Mulkey's headline-grabbing looks.