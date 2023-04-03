Women's College Basketball Coach Kim Mulkey Matches with Granddaughter at Final Four Game: Photos

LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey garnered a lot of attention for her courtside outfits during March Madness, but one outfit outshines the rest.

The championship-winning coach, 60, showed up to the Final Four game against the Virginia Tech Hokies wearing a hot pink blazer adorned with thick pink ruffles that ran from the shoulder to her wrists on either side.

With her for the special evening was daughter Makenzie Fuller, who not only brought her kids — Sage Avery, 21 months, and son Kannon Reid, 4 — to the game but dressed Sage in a matching outfit with Mulkey.

Kim Mulkey and granddaughter. Tom Pennington/Getty

The family arrived at the game together, with Mulkey and Sage walking hand-in-hand in their matching looks. The grandmother gently led Sage through a metal detector as the security guards greeted the pair.

The toddler wore a pale pink dress with a hot pink collar ruffle that matched the ones on Mulkey's blazer. She completed looking with pink and white Jordans and could be seen courtside posing for photos with the family and cheering the team on to victory.

Though this is LSU's first national championship, they're promising to be back for more next season, along with more of Mulkey's headline-grabbing looks.