Women's College Basketball Coach Kim Mulkey Matches with Granddaughter at Final Four Game: Photos

Kim Mulkey's two grandchildren were there to watch her Final Four victory

Published on April 3, 2023 05:17 PM
DALLAS, TX - MARCH 31: Kim Mulkey head coach of the Louisiana State Tigers celebrates their win against the Virginia Tech Hokies with her daughter and granddaughter during the semifinals of the NCAA Womens Basketball Tournament Final Four at American Airlines Center on March 31, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Justin Tafoya/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)
Kim Mulkey, daughter Makenzie, grandchildren Sage and Kannon. Photo: Justin Tafoya/NCAA Photos via Getty

LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey garnered a lot of attention for her courtside outfits during March Madness, but one outfit outshines the rest.

The championship-winning coach, 60, showed up to the Final Four game against the Virginia Tech Hokies wearing a hot pink blazer adorned with thick pink ruffles that ran from the shoulder to her wrists on either side.

With her for the special evening was daughter Makenzie Fuller, who not only brought her kids — Sage Avery, 21 months, and son Kannon Reid, 4 — to the game but dressed Sage in a matching outfit with Mulkey.

LSU women’s basketball coach kim mulkey's outlandish courtside outfits
Kim Mulkey and granddaughter. Tom Pennington/Getty

The family arrived at the game together, with Mulkey and Sage walking hand-in-hand in their matching looks. The grandmother gently led Sage through a metal detector as the security guards greeted the pair.

The toddler wore a pale pink dress with a hot pink collar ruffle that matched the ones on Mulkey's blazer. She completed looking with pink and white Jordans and could be seen courtside posing for photos with the family and cheering the team on to victory.

Though this is LSU's first national championship, they're promising to be back for more next season, along with more of Mulkey's headline-grabbing looks.

