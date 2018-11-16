Birth isn’t defined by a particular method of delivery. But one birth photographer seemingly felt differently when she denied her services to a potential client who was undergoing a C-section.

The mom-to-be shared a photo of the text exchange in a Facebook group called Sanctimommies, and it’s since been shared more than 5,500 times.

In the photo, the customer shoots an iMessage to the photographer, explaining, “I didn’t ‘opt’ for anything, but alright. I had no idea birth photographers discriminated people for how they birth their babies but that’s good to know. Have a nice day.”

The photographer allegedly responds: “A surgery isn’t birth, my dear. You aren’t giving birth. You are having a surgery to remove your baby from your abdomen. That is not birth no matter how you swing it and I for one don’t want to be there to take pictures of it. If you decide to give motherhood a go from the get and have an actual birth let me know and we can schedule your session.”

She adds in another message: “This motherhood job is hard, If I were you I’d think twice about starting such a job by cutting corners so early in the game.”

Moms in the comments were quick to share support for the fellow parent who was unnecessarily shamed.

“I pushed a kid out of my vagina but I didn’t realize that qualified me for any special awards. Maybe the committee just hasn’t gotten to me yet,” wrote one.

“So C-section babies don’t have birthdays then I guess, since they are never born,” added another.

“They didn’t cut any corners with my C-section, they cut my lower abdomen,” responded a third.

In reality, C-sections come with their own set of pains and recovery challenges. In fact, moms who have C-sections take up to six weeks to recover, according to Healthline, whereas moms who have vaginal births are usually feeling much better in about four weeks. Regardless, though, birth is birth.