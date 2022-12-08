Wolfgang Puck Welcomes His First Grandson Maxwell: 'Truly a Miracle'

Wolfgang Puck is a grandfather!

The famed Austrian chef, 73, announced on Instagram Thursday that he welcomed his first grandchild, a grandson named Maxwell Lyubim Lazaroff-Puck, on Tuesday, Dec. 6. The baby boy was born to Puck's oldest, Dr. Cameron Lazaroff-Puck, 33, and his wife, Kate.

"A Very Special Announcement. Meet Maxwell Lyubim Lazaroff-Puck," Puck wrote alongside a sweet photo of the infant. "It with a great joy that I share this photo of my first grandson."

The new grandfather marveled at how the addition shifted the positions in his family.

"It feels like yesterday that I held Camron in my hand, and today he became a father himself," wrote the proud dad — who shares Cameron and son Byron, 28, with ex Barbara Lazaroff, as well as sons Oliver, 17, and Alexander, 18, with wife Gelila Assefa.

"There is nothing better in life than to watch your family grow. Truly a miracle, I am so humbled by Maxwell's arrival. I can't wait to cook special puree food for him soon."

In conversation with People en Español about his Disney+ documentary Wolfgang released last year, the chef opened up about how his difficult relationship with his stepfather led him to pursue cooking.

"As a kid, the kitchen was the only place where I felt safe," he said. "[My stepfather] terrorized us. He would say, 'You're lazy, you are good for nothing. His voice really got into my head."

"I remember being 8-9 years old he would come home drunk and say 'You go in the forest and pick your stick.' I felt like something in my insides was shrinking," he added. "And I said you know, I want to get out of here."

His happier memories revolve around cooking with his mom and grandmother, making some of his favorite dishes like potato leek soup and schnitzel.

"We didn't have the money to buy veal, so we used pork. The smell of it, I can smell it even today," he recalled to People en Español. "The good childhood memories balance out with my stepfather, which were the bad ones."