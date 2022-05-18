WNBA Star Skylar Diggins-Smith on Feeling 'Guilty' Returning to Sport 9 Weeks After Welcoming Son

WNBA's Skylar Diggins-Smith opens up to NBA star Chris Paul about her experience with postpartum depression in a new episode of the Bloomberg Quicktake Show How I Got Here

WNBA star Skylar Diggins-Smith is getting candid about her motherhood journey.

In an exclusive clip from the new Bloomberg Quicktake Show How I Got Here hosted by NBA All-Star Chris Paul, Diggins-Smith, 31, opens up about her experience playing basketball while pregnant with her son as well as her struggle with postpartum depression.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"You've been very outspoken about postpartum and the demands that it takes to be, which I could not imagine," Paul, 37, begins. "Going through pregnancy, hooping, training, everything that goes into it, but the season after he was born you didn't play."

"I was 14 weeks when I got done with the season, so I played with him through my first trimester," explains Diggins-Smith, whose son Seven is now 3 years old. "You just get tired, it's a lot of fatigue."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Skylar Diggins-Smith & Chris Paul “How I Got Here” Credit: Bloomberg

At the time, the WNBA player says she was "kind of hiding" her pregnancy from her teammates and only her husband, mom and agent knew she was expecting.

After welcoming son Seven, Diggins-Smith tells Paul she "felt guilty going back [to basketball] so quick."

Skylar Diggins-Smith & Chris Paul “How I Got Here” Credit: Bloomberg

"Nine weeks after I had him I was in practice. Physically, I felt fine but I was in this fog that I just didn't understand what was going on," she says. "It was hard for me to explain my emotions. When you go through postpartum depression you kind of get this feeling like you're the only one going through this and you don't really wanna ask for help."

"It just really took a lot from my support system, from my husband, and just talking to people, professionals, to get back in that feeling to where I felt like myself again," she adds.