WNBA Star Skylar Diggins-Smith on Feeling 'Guilty' Returning to Sport 9 Weeks After Welcoming Son
WNBA star Skylar Diggins-Smith is getting candid about her motherhood journey.
In an exclusive clip from the new Bloomberg Quicktake Show How I Got Here hosted by NBA All-Star Chris Paul, Diggins-Smith, 31, opens up about her experience playing basketball while pregnant with her son as well as her struggle with postpartum depression.
"You've been very outspoken about postpartum and the demands that it takes to be, which I could not imagine," Paul, 37, begins. "Going through pregnancy, hooping, training, everything that goes into it, but the season after he was born you didn't play."
"I was 14 weeks when I got done with the season, so I played with him through my first trimester," explains Diggins-Smith, whose son Seven is now 3 years old. "You just get tired, it's a lot of fatigue."
At the time, the WNBA player says she was "kind of hiding" her pregnancy from her teammates and only her husband, mom and agent knew she was expecting.
After welcoming son Seven, Diggins-Smith tells Paul she "felt guilty going back [to basketball] so quick."
"Nine weeks after I had him I was in practice. Physically, I felt fine but I was in this fog that I just didn't understand what was going on," she says. "It was hard for me to explain my emotions. When you go through postpartum depression you kind of get this feeling like you're the only one going through this and you don't really wanna ask for help."
"It just really took a lot from my support system, from my husband, and just talking to people, professionals, to get back in that feeling to where I felt like myself again," she adds.
Tune in for the full How I Got Here episode Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on Bloomberg Quicktake.
