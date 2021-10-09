WNBA's Diana Taurasi and Wife Penny Taylor Welcome Baby Girl Hours After Semifinal Win

"At 4:24 am baby GOAT #2 arrived," the Phoenix Mercury wrote on Twitter after Diana Taurasi and Penny Taylor welcomed their second child, a baby girl

Diana Taurasi #3 of the Phoenix Mercury and Penny Taylor poses for a photo during the WNBA All-Star Welcome Reception Presented by Visit Seattle as part of the 2017 WNBA All-Star Weekend at Chihuly Gardens and Glass on July 21, 2017 in Seattle, Washington.

Diana Taurasi has a lot to celebrate after a busy night.

The Phoenix Mercury player, 39, welcomed a baby girl with wife Penny Taylor in the wee hours of Saturday morning, shortly after triumphing over the Las Vegas Aces in Friday's deciding Game 5 of their semifinal series. She scored 24 points in the 87-84 win.

"Hold it in, babe," Taurasi told Taylor, 40, at the end of her postgame interview with ESPN, before catching a private flight home to Phoenix and a ride to the hospital in time to help her wife deliver their second child.

Their team celebrated the birth on Saturday. "At 4:24 am baby GOAT #2 arrived," the Phoenix Mercury wrote on Twitter. "Congratulations to Dee and Penny on the birth of their beautiful, healthy baby girl. #FamilyOf4TheValley"

Taurasi and Taylor tied the knot in May 2017 after meeting as teammates on their first day with the Mercury in 2004, for which Taylor now serves as director of player development and performance. They welcomed their first child, a son named Leo Michael, 3½, in March 2018.

The couple announced their second pregnancy in July, before giving PEOPLE a glimpse at their baby's nursery, which they designed with some help from Pottery Barn Kids.

"We are very excited to welcome our baby home to this beautiful space and especially introduce her to her big brother in such a calm, relaxing atmosphere," Taurasi said, as Taylor added: "It feels amazing to know that when she gets here, we'll be ready."