Amber Rose: Why I'm Planning an All-Natural Birth

Sarah McColgan/XXL Magazine

He set the bar high on his promises to be both the best performer and the best family man he could be — and, according to Amber Rose, Wiz Khalifa is staying true to his word.

Engaged and expecting their first child together, the model mama tells XXL that her fiancé is more than willing to sacrifice for the sake of their soon-to-be tight-knit trio — even when it comes to his infamous herbal habits.

“He would never ever smoke in front of me,” Rose, 28, explains in the magazine’s October/November issue.

“I mean, even just living in California, it’s really hard because there’s weed shops everywhere. So even when I’m driving and I go down the wrong block, I get sick.”

But now in her second trimester — and keeping the baby’s sex under wraps — Rose is taking all the triggers to her morning sickness in stride and hopes to learn from her experiences for future pregnancies.

“My first trimester was really hard, like most women. I threw up a lot. I’m still sick now in my second trimester,” she says. “I just feel like I learned a lot just being pregnant this time. For my next baby, I’ll know what not to eat and things to stay away from.”

While she won’t reveal details surrounding her due date, Rose is open about her birth plan; She is anticipating a completely natural delivery. “I’m so ready. I’ve decided that I’m going to have an all-natural water birth. No medicine,” the mom-to-be shares.

Her motivation? Khalifa — and any future tummy troubles of his. “I want those bragging rights! The next time Wiz has a stomachache or anything, I’ll say, ‘I popped out a baby all-natural.'”

Sarah McColgan/XXL Magazine

Together over a year, the couple plan on obtaining their marriage license before baby’s birth, but will follow up with a wedding after their little one has arrived.

“It makes more sense for the baby to be in the wedding than for her to be pregnant,” the rapper, 25, explains. “Some people, they rush and do it, but it works both ways.”

Aside from wanting the baby to be included in the wedding family photos, Rose admits her current state isn’t quite as conducive to celebrating as she’d like.

“Being pregnant, I’m tired a lot,” she says. “So to have a wedding and planning it all out and the reception — I just don’t want to be sleeping when everybody’s partying at our wedding.”

Amid preparing for pending parenthood, Khalifa has been balancing his time between working on his latest album O.N.I.F.C. in the studio and trying to tend to Rose at home.

“This is my first child ever in life,” he shares. “As much as I go in the studio, I gotta go just as hard taking care of my baby and making sure she’s alright, and I’m spending time with her and she doesn’t feel neglected.”

While the timing may occasionally pose a challenge, Rose is confident that even additional professional success couldn’t top the miracle of motherhood.

“We’re having a baby so that’s more important to me than any career I could possibly have,” she says. “I’m not one of those girls that’s going to wait until they’re 45. I just feel like I need to do what makes me happy.”

And, despite any controversy surrounding their relationship, Rose reveals she couldn’t be happier — and more in love — with her growing family. “[H]e’s just a genuine sweet guy. And that’s what made me fall in love with him,” she says.

“I don’t care if people say, ‘Oh, you’re a gold digger’ …. I love him. I don’t look at him as a rapper … I just fell so deeply in love with him, I don’t care what anyone says.”

Sarah McColgan/XXL Magazine